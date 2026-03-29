Bears Predicted to Sign $21 Million Pro Bowl Left Tackle to Protect Caleb Williams

When it comes to the top goals for the Chicago Bears in 2026, protection quarterback Caleb Williams is at the top of the list.

However, that might prove to be more difficult this year, as not only did the Bears lose Drew Dalman to retirement, they also have a shaky situation at left tackle.

The Bears have a concern at left tackle because of the injury to Ozzy Trapilo, who may not play in 2026 following a ruptured patellar tendon injury in the playoffs.

Tackles Braxton Jones and Jedrick Wills will be competing for the left tackle job this offseason, but Jones played bad enough to get benched in 2025 and Wills' career has been plagued by injury and ineffectiveness.

Bears predicted to sign Taylor Decker

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an article predicting landing spots for some of the top free agents remaining, FanSided's Zachary Rotman linked the Bears to former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker.

"Decker not only provides a veteran presence, but he's also familiar with Ben Johnson from their days in Detroit," Rotman explained. "He wouldn't break the bank and could really stabilize the left side of the offensive line.

Why did the Lions release Taylor Decker?

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes, left, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's pretty simple: the Lions wanted Decker to take a pay cut after a down season in 2025 and the veteran left tackle did not feel the same way, which led to him requesting his release.

According to Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network, Decker was frustrated with the lack of communication from the team, which has pretty much made things personal and the veteran lineman believes the door is completely closed on a return to Detroit.

Had his ending in Detroit gone better, it would be conceivable that Decker might not be keen on joining a division rival in free agency. But after reading Rogers' piece, all bets appear to be are off.

Should the Bears sign Taylor Decker?

Absolutely.

It's true he had a down season in 2025, but Decker was still better than anyone the Bears have as left tackle options right now, and his Pro Football Focus grades were comparable to Trapilo's.

Decker posted a 69.5 pass-blocking grade and 62.1 run-blocking grade while giving up two sacks and 33 pressures in 894 offensive snaps.

Meanwhile, Trapilo surrendered two sacks and 15 pressures and finished with a 71.5 in pass-blocking and 63.5 in run-blocking in 491 offensive snaps.

There's also a reason for optimism Decker can be better, as he was playing through a shoulder injury last season and wasn't 100%.

Beyond just the improvement at left tackle, Decker offers a proven veteran leader who is also familiar with head coach Ben Johnson's offense after playing under him in Detroit. It's really a seamless fit.

It's all about the money

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest roadblock to a Decker signing is the money.

The Bears are barely under the salary cap ($243,078, per Over The Cap) and Spotrac projects a $21 million per year contract for Decker. That's probably too high considering the stage of free agency we're currently in, but he's still going to be expensive.

General manager Ryan Poles must do whatever he can to make a signing like this work, as Decker would provide a huge boost to the offense and the Bears can stick it to a division rival in the process.

Talk about a win-win situation.