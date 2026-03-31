Bears Should Have Interest in Suggested Giants Draft-Day Trade Candidate

If the New York Giants are willing to part ways with one of their edge rushers during the 2026 NFL draft as one analyst is suggesting, the Chicago Bears should inquire.

That edge rusher, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, is Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Because of trade rumors surrounding the former Giants No. 5 pick earlier this offseason, and because of his contract situation, Kay thinks the Giants could trade him during the draft.

"Thibodeaux is now going into the final year of his rookie deal after the team elected to pick up his nearly $15 million fifth-year option last April. Given the costs and fading production, the Giants shouldn't hesitate to move on this offseason," Kay wrote.

Kayvon Thibodeaux trade rumors

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The aforementioned rumor came from ESPN's Jordan Raanan, who reported in early March that league sources expected Thibodeaux to be moved.

However, more recently, The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported that there is no indication the Giants are actually interested in trading Thibodeaux, so a trade might not be in the cards after all.

That said, the logic for trading Thibodeaux is there. He has been a disappointment over four years in the NFL and is now going into the final year of his rookie deal. New York can also absorb losing him thanks to the presences of Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.

If a good enough offer hits the Giants' table, it's quite conceivable they'd pull the trigger on a Thibodeaux trade.

Why Bears should take a flyer on Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret the Bears need more help along the edge.

Montez Sweat is locked in on one side, but Dayo Odeyingbo is a huge question mark, and for multiple reasons.

Odeyingbo struggled over eight games last season and suffered a torn Achilles that ended his season early and could lead to him not being himself in his first year back.

Not to mention, Odeyingbo wasn't good in 2024, either, after he posted just three sacks. That was a big reason why the Bears signing him to the contract they did didn't make much sense.

Austin Booker remains in the mix, but the Bears cannot rely on him for starting-caliber production.

Granted, Thibodeaux is no sure thing, either, because of injury issues and lackluster production the past two seasons (eight sacks in 22 games in that span).

But he does at least have a double-digit sack campaign (11.5 in 2023), and he is just 25 years old and could reach new heights in Dennis Allen's defense.

And, if everything pans out, he could also prove to be a long-term solution for Chicago.