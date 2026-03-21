Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Explosive Young Pass Rusher to Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have been searching for pass-rush help all offseason, and one new trade idea is beginning to recycle as a potential solution.

In a recent piece from Sports Illustrated outlining six hypothetical trades they'd like to still see happen, the Bears were linked to New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. It’s the kind of swing that could immediately change the ceiling of Chicago’s defense.

Why a Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Is in Play for Bears

The New York Giants have invested heavily in their pass rush. With Brian Burns and first-round pick Abdul Carter in the mix, Thibodeaux could find himself fighting for snaps despite his first-round pedigree.

That’s where this trade idea gains traction.

Even though general manager Joe Schoen has publicly expressed confidence in Thibodeaux’s future, roster dynamics, and contract timelines, can change quickly.

Bears Still Searching for a True Edge Threat

Chicago’s potential interest in Thibodeaux makes sense. The Bears were previously linked to a blockbuster move for Maxx Crosby before he ultimately remained with the Raiders. Since then, the edge rusher position remains one of the few areas on the roster without a clear, high-end difference-maker.

That’s why a player like Thibodeaux is so intriguing. The former fifth overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2023 but has recorded just eight sacks over the last two seasons (22 games).

That said, Thibodeaux is young, explosive, and he's still on his rookie contract. For a front office led by Ryan Poles, that combination of upside and cost control is exactly what this roster-building model prioritizes.

Perhaps any Thibodeaux trade would require a new contract, too. If so, it could make a move like this impossible.

What Thibodeaux Would Bring to Chicago

At his best, Thibodeaux offers the kind of traits Chicago has been missing off the edge:

peed. Bend. Disruption.

Adding him to the defensive front that already features Montez Sweat would give the Bears a legitimate pass-rush threat capable of impacting games in obvious passing situations.

And because of his age, he would fit seamlessly into an overall core that’s still developing around quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bigger Picture: A Move That Fits the Bears’ Championship Timeline

Trading for Thibodeaux would mean the Bears believe a Super Bowl bid is within reach. It would also allow Poles to focus his early-round draft assets (whatever the team has left after a trade like this) on positions like safety, left tackle, and center.

It’s exactly the type of calculated, upside-driven swing Poles hasn't ruled out this offseason. And, at some point, he'll have no choice but to get aggressive in order to put Chicago over the top.