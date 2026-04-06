Bears Signing Cam Lewis Puts Writing on the Wall for This Veteran

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has not shown much aggression in the annual NFL draft. He likes to stay put in the draft order, with the occasional trade down to accumulate extra picks, and he appears comfortable enough with the results that he recently doubled down on his draft strategy. Some fans and analysts have wanted to see more urgency in Poles' draft plans, however, with ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposing a blockbuster trade scenario that would shake up the 2026 NFL draft.

But trading up in the draft isn't Poles' style. He's done it just once as a general manager, trading up in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL draft to select cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, and Stevenson got a dose of bad news in free agency when the Bears signed another defensive back who could compete with him for snaps.

Former Bills defensive back Cam Lewis to the Chicago Bears on a two-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2026

A rocky road through Chicago may be reaching a dead end

Stevenson was already in the doghouse for much of the Bears' fanbase for his role in the catastrophic 'Fail Mary' play that broke the Bears in 2024, and his reputation never recovered. The new coaches did not seem to care for him either, as he lost playing time to Nahshon Wright in 2025, who had been a practice squad castoff from Minnesota before Wright's Pro Bowl appointment at the end of the year.

Now, with the signing of cornerback Cam Lewis in free agency and Stevenson entering the final year of his rookie contract, the writing seems to be on the wall for Stevenson's future in Chicago. Sure, Lewis isn't exactly an All-Pro caliber player, and his versatility suggests he'll be moved around a lot, depending on availability. But his mere presence, especially on a two-year deal, shows a lack of trust from Bears' coaches in Stevenson. Lewis may not be the replacement for Stevenson, but his signing shows that the Bears are actively searching for one.

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The Bears have plenty of options to turn to in their secondary

The Bears have even more options to play the boundary opposite of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson when you remember two players that were lost before the 2025 season even began: Zah Frazier and Terrell Smith. Frazier sat out the entire year with what was called a 'personal issue', but Bears coaches were high on him after he was selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The last we heard from Frazier was a positive status update, suggesting he'll be ready for 2026.

As for Smith, he had shown a lot of promise in 2024 and the 2025 preseason before a torn patellar tendon knocked him onto season-ending IR. If he's healthy, he could make a push to be Chicago's CB2.

The Bottom Line

Stevenson seems to be in the unenviable position of having one foot out the door of Halas Hall and the other on a banana peel, and the signing of Cam Lewis only reinforced that idea. He just hasn't lived up to his draft status as a second-round pick for whom the Bears traded up. The 2025 season felt like his last shot to rehabilitate his image after a disastrous 2024 campaign, but he finished with a 59.6 PFF coverage grade, ranking 70th out of 114 qualifying cornerbacks, and was bumped down the depth chart in favor of Nahshon Wright.

As aforementioned, even if Lewis isn't the player who takes Stevenson's job, the fact that he signed a two-year deal seems to indicate that the Bears are ready to move on from Stevenson when his contract is up, if not sooner.