What the Chicago Bears Could Be Seeing in Free Agent DB Nazeeh Johnson

The Chicago Bears are reportedly showing interest in a free-agent cornerback, and it's not hard to see why.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are bringing in cornerback Nazeeh Johnson for a visit.

A former seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, Johnson has appeared in 29 games (six starts) over the past four years. He did not play at all in 2023 due to a torn ACL.

Johnson has compiled 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one sack during his career. Johnson appeared in just two games last season due to injury.

What the Bears see in Nazeeh Johnson

All offseason long, the Bears have talked about adding as much competition as possible up and down the roster, and we know the cornerback position needs more.

“Create competition for the roster," assistant general manager Jeff King said of the team's offseason goal. "Create hard decisions that we have to make come the start of the season. Add guys to our building that compete daily. That's our goal.”

Not only do the Bears have a starting competition on tap for the job opposite Jaylon Johnson that will feature Tyrique Stevenson and rookie Malik Muhammad, but Chicago will also see several players competing for depth roles.

The latter part is especially important this year after the Bears' cornerbacks room was ravaged by injury in 2025, with both Johnson and Kyler Gordon missing significant time.

Chicago's depth options are shaky, though. The Bears lost one of them in Zah Frazier, the 2025 fifth-round pick who was cut earlier this month after he sat out all of his rookie campaign due to a personal issue.

While Frazier was expected to compete for a depth role, he was a total wild card, and that is pretty much the case with everyone the Bears will take a look at, including in the starting competition between Muhammad and Stevenson.

Johnson is anything but a guaranteed to make the roster if signed, let alone be a sufficient depth option, but he at least offers some added competition with some starting experience (six games) to help Chicago find the best possible options.

The veteran offers some versatility, also. The vast majority of his snaps have come on the boundary, but Johnson has also seen some time as a strong and free safety, and in the slot. That will help his cause