Bears “Stock Down” Week 18: Slot defense lets Chicago down with No. 2 seed on the line

That’s now how it was supposed to go.

A slow start and a largely impotent offense doomed the Bears to a 19-16 loss to the Lions on a last-second field goal. Fortunately for Chicago, it still got the No. 2 seed in the NFC thanks to the Eagles’ loss to the Commanders.

But there wasn’t a lot to like from this one. Here are a couple of the major points.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

I’m starting to sound like a broken record with this, but it’s impossible not to bring up.

Gardner-Johnson has been a very useful player since arriving in Chicago, giving them key depth and occasional splash-play potential. But this man can’t guard anyone in the slot, and teams are repeatedly taking taking advantage of it.

Any time the Lions could iso Amon-Ra St. Brown inside against him, it was free eats. Same with Jaylon Johnson when he got put in the slot, though at least his excuse is that he’s an outside corner, not a slot man.

CJGJ can still make a difference for this team. But Kyler Gordon can’t get back fast enough.

The offensive line

Darnell Wright has had an All-Pro-level season in 2025-26. But he’s had a few moments recently that weren’t his finest lately. Getting pantsed for a third-down sack by Aidan Hutchinson especially hurt. He’ll need to be on his A-game starting next week, especially with Ozzy Trapilo isn’t 100%.

But more than that, the run game couldn’t get on track, which hurt the Bears’ ability to stay on the field against a determined Lions defense. Detroit apparently remains a bad matchup for Ben Johnson as he works to develop his own identity as a head coach and play-caller, and it all started up front.

“Bear weather”

If this game told us anything, assuming the Bears are going to roll in the playoffs if they get home-field advantage in the playoffs is wishful thinking.

The Lions rolled into the lakefront on Sunday and physically kicked the Bears’ butts for much of the first three quarters, owning the time of possession in the first half. The Bears, meanwhile, didn’t score a point until the fourth quarter.

If Chicago starts a game like that in the playoffs, there’s no guarantee their opponent will let them back into the contest. The Bears have to MAKE “Bear weather” matter by dominating the line of scrimmage and dictating the pace early, not waiting ‘til the fourth quarter.

