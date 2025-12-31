The Eagles have just gifted the NFC’s No. 2 seed to the Bears

The Chicago Bears, from Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams on down, have said they intend to push themselves on Sunday to earn te NFC’s No. 2 seed against the Detroit Lions—a team the Bears undoubtedly want to get revenge on for that 52-21 stomping in Week 2.

Their top competition for the NFC’s runner-up spot, however, seems to be pulling back with their divison title all sewn up.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC’s current No. 3 seed, announced they will rest starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and most of their top players in their season finale against the Washington Commanders, starting backup quarterback Tanner McKee instead. Though it doesn’t necessarily guarantee the Eagles will lose to the 4-12 Commanders, who will be starting a backup quarterback of their own wiht star Jayden Daniels shut down for the year, the decision could have major implications for Chicago’s postseason.

Like the Bears, the Eagles are 11-5 and have no shot at the No. 1 seed with either the Seattle Seahawks or San Francisco 49ers primed to win the NFC. If they win and the Bears lose, they could pick up the second seed. If the NFC East champs stay at No. 3, they’ll play either the 49ers (if SF loses on Sunday) or the Los Angeles Rams.

Them choosing to give their starters rest is a signal that the seeding no longer matters to them at this point and that maintaining fresher legs matters more for their run at this point. For the Bears, it might mean an opportunity to lock up homefield advantage against every team except the top seed, even if they lost to Detroit on Sunday.

If Chicago holds serve against the Lions or keeps the No. 2 seed in the event both the Bears and Eagles lose, it would lock in a third contest between the Bears and Packers this season—this one at Soldier Field, for the right to pursue a Lombardi Trophy. Otherwise, the Bears would be in the less-enviable position of playing the 49ers or Rams, though they’d still have to come to Chicago themselves.

No road will be an easy one once the playoffs start, but the Bears know very well what they’re getting when they face the Packers, and Green Bay is far more beatable now without Micah Parsons. Plus, the Bears will likely be healthier on both sides of the ball than they were in either matchup against Green Bay in the second half of the season, giving them as good a chance as any to send their rivals to Cancun.

If the Eagles’ backups do their part and lose to the Commanders, the Bears will get an opportunity to do just that.

More Chicago Bears News: