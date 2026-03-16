Best Chicago Bears Options After Losing Return Man Devin Duvernay

One key spot on the Bears roster now is essentially a complete guess.

It's a position that saved them twice in games and maybe even won them a game last year. It's kick returner.

Bears 2025 kick returner Devin Duvernay was lost Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals on a $2.5 million contract. The Bears got away with paying him $1.17 million last year.

It would appear they didn't want to pay another $1.5 million to have him back. It would be difficult to believe they wouldn't want back a player like Duvernay because he was a dual purpose return man. Duvernay was ninth last year among kick returners who had at least 25 attempts, with a 26.9-yard average.

Bears/Duvernay.



KOR — to set up the game-winning FG.



This plays out like a split-flow zone concept. Bend/kick. pic.twitter.com/dcDqsLP437 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) November 17, 2025

Not only that, but Duvernay averaged 11.0 yards on 21 punt returns last season. It was the best Bears punt return average since Jakeem Grant in 2021.

Kalif Raymond drawback

Former Lions receiver/return man Kalif Raymond was signed at $5.1 million and at this pay rate it would seem they have more in mind for him than simply playing fourth or fifth wide receiver. Duvernay was thought to be a possible extra receiver last year and caught only two passes, so it's possible this was a key factor in not bringing back Duvernay.

Kalif Raymond landing in Chicago is a smart pickup for the #Bears. One year, $5.1M gives them WR and return game versatility without a long-term commitment Detroit definitely felt his absence this past season. — Odeh Ugochukwu Victor (@meekrose) March 10, 2026

It does appear Raymond is being looked at as a return option.

"I'm expected to do whatever they ask me to," Raymond said. "That's kind of my role for the last few years. The good thing about the last couple of years, I've been able to kind of round out my game, do a lot of work behind the scenes, to prepare for a really good opportunity. I've always molded myself to wherever the team needs me. That's kind of how I've been here for so long. But, I'm prepared to do that, and I've been able to do that last few years. Whatever they need me to do, I'll be ready to do."

Chicago’s new offensive and special teams weapon, Kalif Raymond.



Bears fans have seen him on the other side for too long, now he joins the Bears🔥 pic.twitter.com/pKvbSH2UKE — SleeperBears (@SleeperBears) March 10, 2026

Thinking Raymond can return kicks as a 32-year-old backup receiver might be dreaming. At 31 last year, his punt return average dropped from a range of 11.2 to 13.8 yards per attempt the previous four seasons to 7.5. That 7.5 was the worst average he has had since 2017 when he averaged 5.5 for the Giants and Jets.

Still, punt returners in their 30s are not unusual because it's more a matter of handling the punt and having quick feet. Kick returner is more a matter of explosive speed, long-range sped, and now power with the new kick return rules.

Raymond has not been a regular kick returner since 2020 with the Titans. He had six returns last year for a 26.8-yard average. From 2021-2024, he returned three kicks.

New Chicago Bear, Kalif Raymond, led the league in Punt Return Grade in 2024. He had a punt return for a touchdown in each of the last two years. pic.twitter.com/kbsI8UAGiH — Adam Mason (@adamhmason) March 10, 2026

There were 26 NFL players who made at least 25 kick returns last season and only one of them was 30. That was Jamal Agnew, who averaged 24.7 yards a return at the age of 30, and Raymond would be two years older. The average age of the 26 kick returners who had at least 25 returns is 25.

Who else?

If they don't use Raymond for this, there are a few options for kick returns and even punt returns. Josh Blackwell is one. He's known more for blocking kicks and digging out onside kicks than returns, though. Blackwell averaged 25.3 for 18 returns last year, when Duvernay had 40 returns.

Top: September 25, 2011: Johnny Knox's trick punt return TD against the Packers is called back for holding



Bottom: January 5, 2025: Josh Blackwell gets the same return against the Packers -- no flags! pic.twitter.com/oeQyyHVlMN — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 5, 2025

Starters like Luther Burden and Rome Odunje have kick return experience, and Burden returned eight last year for 27.2-yard average. Letting either return kicks when both are now being counted on to be Caleb Williams' big-play guys is an invitation to disaster. Roschon Johnson has kick return experience but it was mainly as the blocking back and not the main return man. Also, Kyle Monangai returned a kick last year but the same holds true for their second back. Plus, he doesn't have great open-field speed as 4.6 time in the 40 says.

The Bears also have Maurice Alexander, who was on the practice squad. He averaged 24.6 yards on six returns in 2022 for the Lion, but it would be tough to envision how he'd make the roster.

“I like that Luther is fearless. And he's never satisfied. He was texting the night of really upset about the kickoff return he had and seeing how he could be better at that. He's hungry."

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower on WR/KR Luther Burden III#DaBears pic.twitter.com/zKtd8dDiPM — SleeperBears (@SleeperBears) September 25, 2025

There are always plenty of options in the draft and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bears use a late draft pick on a receiver or back who has experience as a return man and great speed. Iowa receiver Kaden Wetjen led the nation in kick return yards in 2024 and the Big Ten in average for kick returns in 2024 (28.0) and 2025 (29.8). LSU'S Barion Brown is regarded as one of the fastest return men and possibly a late-round receiver pick.

Wetjen also averaged an incredible 26.8 as a punt returner last year with three TD returns, and is regarded by NFL Mock Draft Data Base as a late Day 3 pick. He never did much on offense, making 23 career receptions, so he would be a later-round return option. Louisville's Caullin Lacy fits into this late-round return mold, as well.

Watch: Barion Brown (@BarionBrown) hit a max speed of 22.3 mph on this 100-yard kick return touchdown. #ReelSpeed



🔗 https://t.co/UFKB2eX8pa pic.twitter.com/OthfArzxzX — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) December 29, 2023

X: BearsOnSI