ESPN Lists Slot Receiver as the Bears Most Glaring Weakness, and They're Dead Wrong

Ben Johnson's offense has always leaned heavily on the slot receiver position. While they might not feature three big names at wide receiver as they have in each of the past two seasons, that doesn't mean that they won't exploit mismatches in the slot. They certainly will.

ESPN isn't convinced of that fact, though. In an article highlighting each team's most glaring weakness, writer Aaron Schatz mentioned that the slot receiver position is their biggest roster hole.

"They were in 11 personnel 52% of the time last season, so they need to have a third starting receiver to go with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III," Schatz wrote. "Right now, that's veteran Kalif Raymond, but Raymond is 31 and has had less than 300 yards in each of the past two seasons. . . . Deebo Samuel would be a really interesting free agent signing here."

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

I'm sorry, but no. On all aspects of that analysis. Yes, Raymond is technically their third most proven WIDE receiver. He won't be third, fourth, or FIFTH in the pecking order, though. He will be replacing Olamide Zaccheaus and will probably get two or three gimmicky targets per game.

Also, Deebo Samuel? In this economy? No, thank you. I'm not convinced that Johnson will be interested in reaching out to a 30-year-old receiver with a checkered injury history. Not when they vowed to get faster this offseason.

They have a few quality options to play in the slot

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) reacts after catching a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Samuel (who, in Schatz's defense, was one of the league's best weapons five years ago) wouldn't move the needle much. I'm firmly on the bandwagon that they don't need to add anyone else at receiver, let alone the slot. The Bears moved Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and DJ Moore all around the formation last year. Both Odunze and Burden also played in the slot in college.

While Odunze might be a better fit to play on the perimeter, he has all the tools to thrive in a "big slot" role if Ben Johnson and Co. decide to go that route. Meanwhile, Burden is a GREAT fit for the slot if they decide to utilize him there. He's a crisp route-runner with great speed and elite quickness to get in and out of his breaks.

Luther Burden III's receptions vs. the 49ers:



Note the different alignments, motions, and route types. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/pJewsUyJla — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) December 31, 2025

Who would play on the outside in 11 personnel if they want to stress defenses with Burden in the slot? I imagine they eventually hope Zavion Thomas, whom they selected in the third round, can develop into a weapon at the Z receiver position to stress defenses deep. In the short term, there is also reason to believe Jahdae Walker can hold up on the perimeter in 11 personnel.

It's also worth noting that they have three quality tight ends at their disposal following the addition of fellow third-round selection Sam Roush. Colston Loveland played out of the slot in some 11 personnel alignments (with Cole Kmet lining up at TE) last season, and they found some success in key moments with that formula.

The defensive line is a much bigger concern

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs through a tackle by Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 28-21. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not to beat a dead horse here, but I don't know how anyone could consider the slot receiver position a more glaring weakness for Chicago than their defensive line depth. I'm just as bullish on Austin Booker as the next guy, but he's far from a proven commodity. The best teams also have three solid edge rushers who can get after the quarterback. The Bears' third edge rusher is... a highly overpaid (albeit motivated) Dayo Odeyingbo. Shemar Turner is also waiting in the wings, but I'm not confident in his ability to rush from the edge.

They have an even more glaring need at defensive tackle. Despite being 6'6" and upwards of 320 lbs, Gervon Dexter is a complete non-factor against the run. Conversely, Grady Jarrett is a relative non-factor in the pass-rushing department at this stage of his career. Neville Gallimore has never been anything more than just a guy. Sixth-round pick Jordan van den Berg has elite traits, but he got passed over 212 times in the draft for a reason. Expecting him to contribute early is nothing more than a leap of faith in the measurables at this point.

I think either position along the defensive line would've been a much better option as Chicago's biggest weakness. In fact, I'd go as far as to say the slot position, as a whole, will be responsible for a healthy percentage of their passing game production in 2026.