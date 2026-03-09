Chicago Bears Agree to 2-Year, $12M Deal With DT Neville Gallimore

The Chicago Bears continued their defensive rebuild with a new addition in the trenches.

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears have signed defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to a two-year contract worth $12 million. The move adds needed depth and experience to Chicago’s defensive interior as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

Gallimore arrives after spending the 2025 season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played in 17 games with eight starts and recorded 38 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss. The production represented one of the most active seasons of his NFL career and demonstrated his ability to contribute as a rotational interior defender.

Bears Add Reinforcements to Defensive Interior

Chicago has been looking for more consistency along the defensive line, particularly after a 2025 season in which the Bears struggled at times to generate interior pressure.

Gallimore provides versatility across the interior and has experience playing both three-technique and rotational defensive tackle roles. His presence should complement younger players such as Gervon Dexter Sr. while strengthening the overall depth of the defensive front.

The Bears have already signaled that improving the defensive front is a priority this offseason, and Gallimore’s signing represents a step toward addressing that need.

Gallimore’s Career Path to the Chicago Bears

Originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Gallimore entered the league as one of the top Canadian prospects in football.

He started nine games as a rookie before battling injuries and depth-chart competition in Dallas over the next few seasons. After later stops with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis, Gallimore developed into a steady rotational defensive lineman capable of contributing against both the run and the pass.

Across his NFL career, Gallimore has appeared in 83 games with 26 starts, totaling 147 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Another Piece in the Bears’ Defensive Overhaul

The Neville Gallimore signing fits a broader offseason approach for Chicago.

The Bears have made several moves aimed at reshaping their defense after releasing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and exploring upgrades across the defensive front. Adding Gallimore gives Chicago a veteran presence who can help stabilize the interior rotation as the team continues to build its defensive identity.

With free agency still unfolding, the Bears may not be finished adding help to the defensive line. But Gallimore’s arrival provides an immediate boost to a position group that needed reinforcements.