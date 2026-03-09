Chicago Bears Agree to Terms With Seahawks Safety Coby Bryant on $40 million deal

The Chicago Bears made their second significant move on defense in 2026 free agency, this time agreeing to terms with Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant on a three-year, $40 million deal.

Bryant arrives in Chicago after spending the first four seasons of his career in Seattle, where he transitioned from cornerback to safety and developed into a productive playmaker in the secondary.

The move adds another option for the Bears at a position that has been a major offseason focus.

Bryant Brings Versatility to the Bears’ Secondary

Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Bryant entered the league as a cornerback but later transitioned to safety during his time with the Seahawks.

That positional versatility could be valuable for Chicago’s defense.

Bryant showed his playmaking ability during the 2025 season, finishing with 66 tackles and four interceptions, demonstrating his ability to create turnovers.

Bryant is Another Piece in the Bears’ Defensive Rebuild

The Bears already agreed to terms with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore in the early window of the negotiation period. Bryant adds another key contributor on Day 1.

Chicago entered the offseason with uncertainty at safety, with veteran players such as Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker facing unclear futures. Adding Bryant gives the Bears at least one definite starter.

Bryant’s experience playing both cornerback and safety also provides flexibility for the coaching staff in an era where versatility against the pass matters more than ever.

Coby Bryant is a Playmaking Defender With Upside

During his rookie season in 2022, Bryant quickly earned playing time as Seattle’s nickel defender and finished the year with 70 tackles, four forced fumbles, and two sacks. That early production highlighted his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

As his career progressed, the Seahawks shifted Bryant to safety, where his instincts and ball skills began to stand out.

With the offseason still unfolding, the Bears may not be finished addressing their secondary, but Bryant’s arrival adds a key addition to the starting lineup.