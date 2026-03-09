Grading the Bears' $40 Million Agreement with Seahawks Safety Coby Bryant

The Chicago Bears got excellent play out of their safeties during the 2025 NFL season, but not one of them was under contract for 2026. A shakeup of that position group was inevitable, and it started on Monday in a big way. Multiple NFL insiders have reported that the Chicago Bears agreed to terms with Seahawks safety Coby Bryant on a three-year, $40 million deal.

Bryant, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, recently helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a massive victory in Super Bowl LX. He registered four tackles and one pass deflection in Seattle's 29-13 dismantling of the New England Patriots, a fine capstone to what was an excellent season for the young safety. In 2025, he hauled in a career-high four interceptions to go with one forced fumble and seven pass deflections.

At the end of the day, Bryant is a really good safety, though it could be argued that he's been significantly underrated among free agents, given his resume.

Are the Chicago Bears bringing in an entirely new group of safeties?

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this deal is not what it adds to the Bears' secondary. Rather, what does the signing of Coby Bryant mean for Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker? At the end of the 2025 NFL season, it seemed all but certain that the Bears would look to Kevin Byard after his All-Pro year, his third first-team All-Pro award. But there has still been no contract update on Byard, nor on Jaquan Brisker. Both of these players are free agents for 2026.

Bryant's addition means at least one of them will be moving on, and that may bode well for Byard. Bryant is more of a strong safety, defending against the run while still providing coverage in the backfield. That has been Brisker's main role in Chicago since he was selected in the second-round of the 2022 NFL draft. Bryant's addition could signify that the Bears still want to bring Byard back, who has been Chicago's free safety, roaming the field and hunting down interceptions.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

For $40 million over three years, I like this deal a lot. General manager Ryan Poles managed to bring in a young safety in the middle of his prime, fresh off a Super Bowl victory. Bryant is young enough to still bring plenty of juice to the defense but experienced enough now to be considered a leader for a team that has its sights set on a Super Bowl of its own.

I will say that my grade is somewhat incomplete until I know who will be starting alongside Bryant, but for now, I give it an A- grade. Bryant was arguably the best safety available, and the Bears got him on a reasonable deal. That's a win in my book.