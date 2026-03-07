Chicago Bears Free Agency Priorities Shift After Garrett Bradbury Trade, Maxx Crosby Miss

The Chicago Bears have already made one major roster move this offseason.

Chicago traded for veteran center Garrett Bradbury after Drew Dalman’s sudden retirement created an immediate hole in the middle of the offensive line. At the same time, the Bears were unable to land Maxx Crosby in the blockbuster trade that dominated early offseason speculation.

Those two developments significantly reshape the team’s free agency priorities.

With center now stabilized and an elite pass rusher still missing from the roster, general manager Ryan Poles must recalibrate the Bears’ offseason strategy.

Here is how Chicago’s free agency priorities now rank heading into the next phase of roster building.

1. Find a True Complement to Montez Sweat

The Bears' failure to land Maxx Crosby means Montez Sweat still doesn't have a running-mate.

Sweat has been productive since arriving in Chicago, but opposing offenses often focus protection on him. Without a consistent second edge threat, the Bears struggled to generate pressure throughout the 2025 season.

Adding another impact pass rusher would elevate the entire defense.

Potential targets could emerge through free agency or trade, including high-end veterans who can win consistently on the edge and create disruption without relying on heavy blitz packages.

2. Rebuild the Safety Room

Chicago’s secondary could undergo significant turnover this offseason.

Veteran safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker both face uncertain futures, while cornerback Nahshon Wright could attract a strong market after his breakout 2025 season.

Even if the Bears retain one of their current starters, the defensive backfield still needs additional depth and stability.

Signing a veteran safety or versatile defensive back would help maintainhigh-level production in a unit that may feature multiple new contributors in 2026.

3. Add Potential Starter at Left Tackle

Bradbury’s arrival solves Chicago’s most urgent offensive line problem.

However, the Bears should not stop there.

Chicago still has a gaping hole at left tackle, and if they don’t feel comfortable pursuingTaylor Decker as a potential bridge, they’ll need to add a veteran who can at least fill the void early in the year.

For the Bears, protecting Caleb Williams must remain the team’s top priority.

4. Maintain Financial and Draft Flexibility

One of the defining traits of Ryan Poles’ tenure has been disciplined roster construction.

The Bears have already created cap flexibility through several roster moves this offseason, but maintaining long-term financial health remains important.

Poles is already showing that restraint by not trading for Crosby and settling on a cost-effective solution at center.

Still, the Bears have more needs than the 2026 NFL Draft can fill alone.

That balance between aggressive improvement and long-term sustainability is critical for teams entering a Super Bowl window.

What This Means for the Chicago Bears’ Offseason

Trading for Bradbury addressed one of Chicago’s biggest roster concerns.

Missing out on Crosby, however, means the Bears still lack a true game-changing pass rusher opposite Sweat.

As free agency continues, Chicago’s focus will likely remain on strengthening the defensive front, reinforcing the secondary, and adding offensive line depth.

If Ryan Poles executes those priorities, the Bears will enter the 2026 season with a more balanced roster and a clearer path to a deep playoff run.

And while the Crosby sweepstakes may be over, the Bears’ offseason work is far from finished