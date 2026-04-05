Chicago Bears Check Two Boxes in Predicted 2026 NFL Draft Trade With Patriots

We've seen a lot of different projected scenarios for the Chicago Bears with their No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

One of the scenarios floated by FOX Sports' Rob Rang sees the Bears trading back to the end of the first round with the New England Patriots.

Rang's mock, which features a fun exercise that has every team involved in a first-round trade, has the Bears scooping up a Day 3 pick and drafting UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 31.

"The Bears enter the draft with seven selections, but that number is deceiving as they have a 110 pick gap on Day 3 between the fourth and seventh rounds," Rang said. "I expect Bears GM Ryan Poles will trade down at some point to bridge that gap. If he can do so early and still get a dynamic edge rusher (who, frankly, should be in consideration with their original pick at No. 25), Poles will be giving the Bears their best chance for the kind of draft class that can spring a Super Bowl run."

Would the Bears trade back in Round 1?

The 50th anniversary of the draft selection of Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's certainly conceivable Chicago could do this.

After all, the Bears have an enormous gap between their fourth- and seventh-round picks and Chicago only has seven picks in total.

When it comes to the trade Rang proposes, the Bears should get even more than a Day 3 pick, as the Patriots including their third-round pick would total an even 720 points, which is how much Chicago's No. 25 pick is worth, per the NFL Trade Value Chart.

And the Patriots are in a great position to wheel and deal, seeing as how New England has a whopping 11 selections this year.

Bears address big need

UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears have a clear need along the edge opposite Montez Sweat because Dayo Odeyingbo is a total wild card.

Lawrence was productive at UCF, tallying at least seven sacks in two of his four years there.

In 2025, Lawrence posted seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lawrence finished with a strong pass-rush grade of 89.5, and he showed a bit of promise against the run with a grade of 66.2.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Lawrence to Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat, who has been a difference-maker in the NFL.

Zierlein praises Lawrence's already deep repertoire of pass-rush moves and notes his "explosive get-off," and he dubbed the UCF product as an "ascending prospect."

When putting it all together, Lawrence would be a solid pick for the Bears off a trade back in the first round.