Ranking Every Game on the Chicago Bears Schedule From Hardest to Easiest

The Chicago Bears' 2026 schedule has finally been released and we now have the dates and times of all 17 games on the Bears' slate for the upcoming season.

As we already knew, the Bears are loaded with primetime games, which means they're going to have plenty of contests with short rest, something that's no doubt going to make their life more difficult.

Making the Bears' season even tougher is the fact that they will play the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL, according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, who uses 2026 win totals from Vegas oddsmakers to calculate strength of schedule.

As you'll see by scrolling through our rankings of the Bears' games from hardest to easiest, there are very few easy outs on Chicago's schedule.

1. Week 8 at Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A road game against the defending Super Bowl champs and the most complete team in the league entering 2026 is the least ideal matchup the Bears have this season. Nobody in the Bears' division will be a tougher test, barring something unforeseen.

2. Week 15 at Buffalo Bills

We fully expect the Bills to be among the league's elite once again, and that will be our expectation as long as Josh Allen is breathing. Having to play a team like that on the road late in the season is never ideal.

3. Week 5 at Packers

Now we take the Lambeau Field game as the third-toughest on the Bears' 2026 schedule. Dating back to 2016, Chicago has lost nine of 10 in Green Bay.

4. Week 12 at Lions

One of multiple games the Bears will play on short rest this week, just four days after taking on an ascending Saints team, Chicago will have four days to prepare for what could be a huge divisional contest on the road at Ford Field.

5. Week 7 vs. New England Patriots

The last time the Bears faced the Patriots (2024), both teams were in very different spots. The Pats were 4-13 that year and the Bears finished 5-12, yet New England won the game. Now, the Patriots enter Soldier Field as the reigning AFC champions and they are likely going to have A.J. Brown.

6. Week 16 vs. Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We debated putting this Bears-Packers matchup before Chicago's game at Lambeau Field because the Bears will be on short rest on Christmas Day, but the Bears' struggles in Green Bay were just too much to ignore.

7. Week 18 at Minnesota Vikings

A road divisional matchup against the Vikings awaits the Bears to close out the season. This one should be pressure-packed in what is expected to be an even better NFC North division now that the Vikings might have an upgrade at quarterback in Kyler Murray.

8. Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

If this was a road game, it would be higher on the list. Also, the fact that the Eagles might not have A.J. Brown by this point will be a reprieve for Chicago's defense and cornerbacks room.

9. Week 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are one of seven playoff teams on the Bears' 2026 schedule, but like the Bears, the Jags have been regulars in the regression department following playoff appearances.

10. Week 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Assuming he wins the competition over J.J. McCarthy, this would be the first time the Bears face Murray with the Vikings. Having to defend against Murray is difficult enough given his athleticism, but Kevin O'Connell could input some new wrinkles into his game, too.

11. Week 1 at Carolina Panthers

We're very on the fence about the Panthers taking another step forward in 2026 after barely squeaking into the playoffs in 2025. We'll just have to see it to believe it, but either way the Panthers have enough talent that they won't be an easy out.

12. Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs are another team that should be on the fringe of a playoff spot, at worst. The fact that a team like that stands as the third-easiest game on the Bears' slate tells you everything you need to know about how difficult it is going to be.

13. Week 14 at Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are very low on established talent after cleaning out the cupboard this offseason. However, they do have a massive rookie class and a competent quarterback in Malik Willis.

14. Week 4 vs. New York Jets

Round out our list as the easiest game of 2026 for the Bears is the lowly Jets, who are in the midst of a rebuild. We'll see just how fast their rookies will fill in the gaps, but this team is going to have a difficult time winning games with Geno Smith at the helm after Smith was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025.