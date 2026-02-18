Chicago Bears Dubbed Best Fit For Projected $43-Million Free Agent

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has work to do on defense this offseason, with a particular focus on edge rusher and the interior defensive line.

Unfortunately, he doesn't have as much spending power as he's become used to in recent years.

According to Spotrac, the Bears currently rank 27th in salary-cap space.

But as NFL fans have learned in free agency, the league's salary cap can be manipulated.

Poles has proven to be a fiscally responsible general manager, but if there's ever been a time for him to lean into an aggressive free agency strategy, it's now. Caleb Williams has one season remaining on his rookie contract before he becomes eligible for an extension. If he has another year like he had in 2025, he'll become the highest-paid player in Chicago Bears franchise history.

So, yeah, it's time to buy.

According to a recent breakdown of the best team fit for the upcoming 2026 free agents, the Bears will be buyers along the defensive line. Specifically, they could pay up for Denver Broncos stud iDL John Franklin-Myers.

Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Franklin-Myers is one of the best in the business at generating pressure from the interior of the defensive trenches," Bleacher Report's Alex Kay wrote. "He's truly shined in that department during his tenure with the Denver Broncos, amassing a hefty 14.5 sacks since the start of the 2024 season.

"While staying with Vance Joseph in the Mile High City wouldn't be a bad option for Franklin-Meyers, landing with the Chicago Bears could be an even better career move for the 29-year-old."

As for Franklin-Myers projected contract? Bleacher Report predicts he'll ink a three-year, $43 million contract.

Clearly, the Bears must make some tough roster decisions to make moves like this in free agency. Cut candidates include Tremain Edmunds, D'Andre Swift, and Cole Kmet. Veteran wide receiver DJ Moore has been at the center of trade speculation, too.

The Bears won't sit idly by in an offseason that includes Super Bowl aspirations. Just don't expect too many home-run swings in 2026 free agency.

