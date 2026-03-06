Four-Point Plan for the Chicago Bears’ Perfect Free Agency

The Chicago Bears enter the 2026 NFL free agency period with a roster that could change quickly.

General manager Ryan Poles has already made several significant moves, including trading DJ Moore and releasingTremaine Edmunds. At the same time, the sudden retirement of center Drew Dalman created an unexpected hole in the middle of the offensive line.

Those developments mean Chicago enters free agency with multiple needs, and an opportunity to reshape the roster as a critical 2026 season for Caleb Williams approaches.

Here is a four-point plan for the ideal Bears free agency.

1. Stabilize the Offensive Line

The most urgent priority is replacing Drew Dalman.

Drew Dalman’s retirement leaves Chicago without a proven starting center, which places added pressure on the interior offensive line. Stabilizing the starting five is essential for the continued development of Caleb Williams, as we saw with his jump in Year 2 behind the Bears' rebuilt front.

One possible solution is Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who could become one of the most sought-after players in free agency. Sure, Linderbaum will command a market-setting contract, but he would actually be an upgrade over Dalman's play in 2025.

Even if the Bears ultimately draft a center in the 2026 NFL draft, adding a proven veteran would provide stability and reduce risk at one of the offense’s most important positions.

2. Add a True Impact Pass Rusher

The Bears' defensive front sill needs another difference-maker.

Montez Sweat has established himself as the team's cornerstone pass rusher, but the bears have struggled to generate consistent presssure from the opposite edge. Adding another elite pass rusher would dramatically change how opposing offenses are forced to play Chicago's defense.

Fortunately, several high-profile options could emerge over the next week or so.

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has been mentioned in trade speculation, while Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson will appeal to Poles if he loses the Crosby sweepstakes.

Pairing Sweat with another premier pass rusher would be a force mulitplier for Dennis Allen's group.

3. Reinforce the Secondary

Chicago’s secondary could undergo significant turnover this offseason.

Veteran safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker both face uncertain futures, cornerback Nahshon Wright is expected to break the bank, and several depth players are also entering free agency.

Rather than relying entirely on the draft, the Bears should add at least one experienced defensive back to stabilize the position group. Byard is expected to return, barring some unexpected development, leaving one starting safety spot up for grabs.

4. Preserve Draft Flexibility

One of Poles’ most consistent philosophies has been protecting draft capital. That approach should continue in 2026 (assuming they can't land Maxx Crosby in a trade).

Overpaying for short-term solutions can limit long-term flexibility, especially with a major contract extension for Williams looming a year from now.

Targeting value signings rather than headline-grabbing contracts would allow Chicago to enter the 2026 NFL Draft with maximum flexibility. That balance between short-term improvement and long-term planning is what separates successful offseasons from desperate ones.

The Ideal Outcome for the Chicago Bears

A perfect Bears free agency does not require reckless spending, but one big-ticket addition should be expected.

Indeed, the ideal outcome would include stabilizing the offensive line, upgrading the pass rush, reinforcing the secondary, and preserving long-term roster flexibility.

If Poles executes that four-point plan, Chicago would enter the 2026 season with an improved roster and a stronger foundation around Caleb Williams.