Bears' Planned Stadium Location Chaos Just Got Even Messier

Fans of the Chicago Bears are understandably tired of hearing about the plans for a new stadium. After years of negotiations, rumors, and even purchasing a plot of land in Arlington Heights, the Bears are still nowhere close to building a new stadium. In fact, they don't even know where it will be built. The Illinois state government and Chicago's city government have been dragging their feet through this entire process, and the Bears' patience is reportedly exhausted. Even if Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker manages to keep his government on the path to keep the Bears in Illinois, the Bears may at this point want to be anywhere but here.

Indiana emerged as a strong contender for the Bears' new stadium over the past couple of months, and they already approved a stadium funding plan that could pull the Bears across the border. The very real threat of losing the Bears to Indiana was already a slap in the face to the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois, and local Bears fans, but now another state has decided to throw its hat in the ring.

Scott Dochterman, a staff writer for The Athletic who covers college football and the Big Ten, reported late Tuesday night that the state senate of Iowa has introduced a bill that would expand the state's MEGA (Major Economic Growth Attraction) program. This proposal has been made with the explicit goal of drawing the Chicago Bears to Iowa. "While Illinois and Indiana squabble over this issue, we are ready to get off the sidelines and into the game," said Iowa state senator Kerry Gruenhagen.

A bill in the Iowa State Senate was introduced seeking an expansion of its economic growth attraction program with a goal of luring an NFL franchise, specifically the Chicago Bears.



“While Illinois and Indiana squabble over this issue, we are ready to get off the sidelines and… pic.twitter.com/YowkKCjSd5 — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) February 11, 2026

The Bears' stadium fiasco should be a professional embarrassment to everyone involved

Allow me to be blunt: with each passing day, the chaos surrounding the Chicago Bears' desire to build a new stadium only gets more embarrassing for everyone involved. Other NFL teams can announce new stadiums and get shovels in the ground in a speedy, expeditious manner. The Buffalo Bills announced they were building a new stadium in June of 2023, four months after the Bears' purchase of a 326-acre Arlington Park property, and it's on track to be open for the 2026 NFL season. Meanwhile, the Bears don't even know where the groundbreaking shovels should be shipped.

The NFL's flagship franchise and its fans should not have to endure years of legislative limbo to build a state-of-the-art stadium worthy of this team, but here we are. And now, thanks to repeated blundering and excessive legislative red tape, it's looking like any state that's interested in hosting the Bears can put in a bid and will have it seriously considered. Why not Iowa? It would be a radical departure that would likely anger everyone, but the Bears can't keep fighting this fight with Illinois forever.

This is embarrassing to the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois, and the Bears. Whatever it takes, they have to get a deal done and get to work on a new stadium, be that in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, the moon, or an artificial island in the middle of Lake Michigan. Just get it done and give the fans the home-game experience that they deserve.

Quinn Harris-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: