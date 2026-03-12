Chicago Bears’ Jedrick Wills Signing Earns Mixed Grade From Analysts

The Chicago Bears took a low-risk swing at offensive tackle when they signed former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Jedrick Wills to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

But not everyone believes the move will move the needle.

In a roundup evaluating offseason signings across the league, Bleacher Report handed Chicago a C grade for the addition of Wills, a reflection of both the potential upside and the considerable uncertainty that still surrounds the former top-10 pick.

Why Jedrick Wills Is Viewed as a Risk for the Bears

When Wills entered the NFL in 2020 as the No. 10 overall pick, expectations were sky high. The Alabama product was widely viewed as a cornerstone tackle prospect and immediately stepped into a starting role in Cleveland.

But his career never quite reached that level.

Injuries and inconsistent play slowed Wills’ development in recent seasons. He hasn’t played more than eight games in a season since 2022, when he surrendered six sacks across just over 1,100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Things only became more complicated from there. Wills missed the entire 2025 season while continuing to deal with a lingering knee injury that originally surfaced in 2023.

Because of that history, the Bears’ decision to bring him in is being viewed by many analysts as a classic “dart throw” signing, a short-term gamble on a talented player trying to revive his career.

Why the Bears Still Made the Move for Jedrick Wills

From Chicago’s perspective, the signing makes sense.

The Bears still have questions along the offensive line, particularly at tackle, where depth and long-term stability remain concerns. Adding a former first-round pick on a one-year deal provides competition without any long-term expectations.

If Wills returns healthy and regains the form that made him such a highly regarded prospect coming out of Alabama, the Bears could end up with a valuable contributor at a premium position.

Wills Carries More Upside Than Risk

For a team building around quarterback Caleb Williams, every offensive line decision carries added importance.

Chicago already brought back left tackle Braxton Jones on a one-year deal, and the Bears could still address the position again in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

That context helps explain why the Wills signing landed in the middle of the grading scale.

It may not be a move that dramatically changes the Bears’ offensive line overnight. But if Wills can stay healthy and rediscover the talent that once made him a top-10 pick, Chicago could end up looking much smarter than a “C” grade suggests.