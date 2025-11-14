Chicago Bears may be unlocking peak Luther Burden III as NFL playoff race intensifies
The Chicago Bears' wide receivers didn't exactly have a showcase performance in Week 10 against the New York Giants.
After totaling six drops -- four of which belonged to Olamide Zaccheaus -- there's an expectation that a bigger role will emerge for rookie second-round pick Luther Burden III, who's been one of Chicago's best playmakers whenever his number has been called.
"This goes to all the hard work I put in and the coaches and everybody believing in me stepping up to the plate and doing my job," Burden said via ChicagoBears.com. "That's all I'm trying to do—do my job, help the team win and make plays when it's my turn."
It certainly feels like his turn is coming this Sunday.
Ben Johnson confirmed that Burden is becoming a trustworthy player, something that all rookies must prove they can be in order to move up the depth chart.
"It's a trust level between the coaches and the player," said coach Ben Johnson. "It's a trust level between the quarterback and a receiver. It continues to ascend. He has been very productive when he's about to get the ball in his hands, and there's a strong argument that we should get it to him more."
Burden has appeared in eight games this season, totaling 16 catches for 222 yards and one touchdown. He caught all three of his targets for 51 yards in Week 10.
Burden's biggest game of the season came in Week 3's win over the Dallas Cowboys, when he topped the 100-yard mark and scored the first touchdown of his NFL career.
Burden has quickly proved to be one of the best route-runners on the Bears, and it's scary to think about the upside the passing offense will have with Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and Burden for years to come.
For now, it's simply about making the most of an expanded opportunity. And what better time than to make a massive impact against an NFC North foe in a critical mid-November game?
Buckle up: Luther Burden III is about to go bonkers.