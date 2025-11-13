Justin Jefferson and the other top Vikings matchup problems for Bears
As Ben Johnson rolled through the challenges facing the Bear a 4-5 Minnesota Vikings team seemed like an unusually daunting challenge for his 6-3 team.
First off came the coaches, as Kevin O'Connell's offense and Brian Flores' defense got Minnesota to 14-3 last year and two playoff berths in three seasons.
"It's as mentally fatiguing as it is physically fatiguing for our guys, quite a challenge," Johnson said. "They do a number of things really well.
"We're 0-2 in the division. They're 2-0 in the division right now. We're going up to their place, which is a very hostile environment. It'll be loud and we’ve got to be able to handle those elements."
The divisional problem for the Bears must be tackled above all else, or they'll never get anywhere beyond being a team that came from behind late several times in 2025.
The Bears have won one of their last nine in the NFC North, the only win coming in a meaningless game for Green Bay when coach Matt LaFleur pulled quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs to end the 2024 regular season.
Of course, Johnson's team only has responsibility for the first two games this year, a blown loss to Minnesota when they led 17-6 starting the fourth quarter and a blowout loss the next week Detroit.
Since then, much changed for the Bears with six wins in seven games.
Still, what hasn't changed is the tough challenge against Minnesota in their dome and the individual matchups within Sunday's noon game.
Here are the most difficult matchup issues the Bears face against the Vikings.
LT Theo Benedet vs. Vikings edge Jonathan Greenard
Greenard suffered a shoulder injury against Baltimore and his availability is uncertain. A year after he had back-to-back double-digit sack seasons, Greenard has only two sacks this year but the Bears' second-year player/first-year starter has been having his own issues blocking the blind side for Caleb Williams. While ESPN has Benedet with the third-highest run block win rate in the league among tackles, Pro Football Focus thinks much less of his efforts, ranking him only 47th of 76 as a run blocker. He's 61st of 76 as a pass blocker. PFF has Greenard at one sack allowed and 19 pressures, with six penalties for 437 plays. Even if he's less than 100%, Greenard is a challenge. If he's out, the Vikings will likely move Andrew Van Ginkel around and blitz him off the Bears' left side more, and challenge Benedet anyway.
Edge Austin Booker vs. T Christian Darrisaw
Darrisaw had been bothered by a knee injury but the Vikings are anticipating his availability this week. He has been a top 11 tackle for three seasons, according to PFF, but the injury issues have bothered him this season. Booker has hurt two opponents with his pass rush consistency since coming off IR but his run-stopping ability is questionable and Darrisaw is an outstanding run blocker, plus 70 pounds heavier than Booker at 315 pounds. The Vikings used the power running game to turn around their first game against the Bears and anticipate they'll lean this way again.
CB Tyrique Stevenson vs. WR Justin Jefferson
Anticipate they'll try to match up Stevenson to Jefferson as much as possible considering the alternative is letting Nahshon Wright take him. Wright has made some big plays but allows too many himself. Stevenson had been enjoying a strong third season and was even rated among the top 10 cornerbacks in the league by PFF for much of it but has slid to 58th among 109 players graded and only 89th against the pass. He remains the No. 1 rated cornerback against the run in the league. That won't do much for him against Jefferson, possibly one of the top two wide receivers in the game. The Bears did limit Jefferson to four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the first game, and he has gone four games without a 100-yard effort. His only two 100-yard games this season came against Cleveland and Pittsburgh and he has just two touchdowns as the Vikings continue to try to work through QB issues. Both of his TD catches came with J.J. McCarthy at QB, though. Jefferson is coming off a game when his effort was being criticized by fans on social media. Expect a bounce back.
CB Nahshon Wright vs. WR Jordan Addison
Addison's season has consisted of a big game against the Eagles and one against the Steelers but he has battled through injuries and has just eight catches over the last three games. He didn't get to play in the opener due to injury and has 24 catches for his four earlier games against the Bears. Expect he could break out against the Bears' man-to-man based coverage. He had two for 48 yards against the Lions' defense that stresses man-to-man coverage. Wright has been better than expected for a former Vikings and Cowboys journeyman and seems to have a nose for the ball. His 88.9% passer rating against and 61.5% completions allowed says he's using his 6-foot-4 frame well, but Addison's quickness could be a problem and if Justin Jefferson lines up against him it's explosiveness that's the issue. Wright had troubles against Tee Higgins and Cincinnati.
TE Colston Loveland vs. S Josh Mettellus
Loveland has built up momentum with 16 receptions in his last four games, including two touchdowns, and continues to produce downfield receptions. However, facing Mettellus will be a challenge. In the teams' first game, Harrison Smith was out, so Mettellus had to play free safety. He's back at strong safety and enjoying better success, with the second-most tackles (49) on the team and 61.8% completions allowed when targeted.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
X: BearsOnSI