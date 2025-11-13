Real strength Bears defense shows under Dennis Allen is how to adapt
Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen might as well been Hyman Roth telling Michael Corleone in the Godfather II, "This is the business we've chosen"
Except, he was talking about the lack of starters he has had to deal with this season. They've lost 20 games from starters to date and will lose eight more the rest of the way with Dayo Odeyingbo out.
“That’s the nature of the game that we play," Allen said.
The Bears approach their rematch with Minnesota with linebacker T.J. Edwards looking more and more unavailable because of a pulled hamstring, just like in the season opener. He missed two days of practice, as has safety Jaquan Brisker (back).
Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Dayo Odeyingbo are missing starters and the Bears defensive coordinator hasn't had Gordon or Johnson for virtually the entire season. The defense has had to go scorched earth and give up yards while trying to limit points.
Now they face a key divisional road game while relying on players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson and possibly Noah Sewell.
It's the business he has chosen. He copes.
"You have to constantly be able to evolve and change," Allen said about missing key players. "You get into trouble when you just say, ‘This is who we are, this is what we do, and we’re just going to go do that.’
"Well, that may not be what the guys that we have out there playing—that may not be what suits them the best."
It probably shouldn't have been a surprise when Gordon's replacement, Gardner-Johnson, stepped in with three sacks and played strong run defense in the slot after a somewhat volatile career with numerous stops.
"I’ve been with him (in New Orleans) and my experience with him was really positive," Allen said.
The commitment by the defensive coaches to making it work has been there.
"I've been in the building every day at 6 o'clock with coach Cannon (Matthews, slot defender), (DB) coach Al (Harris), so shout (out) to them two guys,
Ben putting a lot of trust in me to get things done. in a short amount of time and that's what I'm doing," Gardner Johnson said.
Allen also showed this ability to adapt by moving defensive tackle Chris Williams outside last week following the season-ending injuries to edge players Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner, and ankle sprain by Dominique Robinson. He might not need to adapt as much this week since Robinson has been practicing this week after missing two games.
Replacing Edwards is the key. They're giving up 165.4 yards on the ground in games without him or when he misses a big chunk of the game. Last time against Minnesota, the Vikings hit them with 120, 68 coming from Jordan Mason after they adjusted and ran it more against the lighter defensive box devoted to stopping receiver Justin Jefferson.
Without Edwards, it's Noah Sewell. For a while, it was D'Marco Jackson because Sewell was also out.
"Each and every week, each and every game plan, you’re looking at, OK, 'what do our guys do well?' " Allen said. "And then how do we put them in those positions based on what we’re seeing offensively, how do we put them in positions to have success.”
They tried plugging in Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on the edge just days after acquiring him in a trade, without much of a result. So Williams outside really was necessary.
"Look, I think Joe’s smart, he kind of came in and picked the system up pretty well," Allen said. "There’s still a growing process to go a long with that. But I think he’s athletic. That’s clearly probably what I like the best is that he’s an athlete so I think he’s going to add a little bit something to us in terms of the pass rush."
Until or if the Bears ever do get back to full strength on defense, it's going to be a case of trying to plug square pegs into round holes like Williams at end, moving Sewell from strongside to middle linebacker or using recent pickups like Tryon-Shoyinka and Gardner-Johnson as band-aids.
It's the business they have chosen and as long as they're successful Allen's ability to coach up a patchwork group looms large in Bears success.
