How Bears' Garrett Bradbury Trade Creates Opportunity for Maxx Crosby Blockbuster

The Chicago Bears' first roster addition of the 2026 offseason has arrived, and it's pretty underwhelming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on Friday evening that the Chicago Bears are trading for New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury, a 2019 first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings who just joined New England last offseason. This deal will only cost Chicago a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

Sources: The #Patriots are trading center Garrett Bradbury to the #Bears, giving them new center. The deal can't officially be processed until the league year begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2026

If this is the move that the Bears are making to replace Drew Dalman, who shockingly retired from the NFL after just one season with the Bears, then I have to confess to some confusion. Bradbury has not been good since the 2022 season, when he finished as the 10th-highest graded center in the NFL. Since then, he's ranked 31st (2023), 33rd (2024), and 30th (2025).

Are the Chicago Bears devoting their resources to the defensive line this year?

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On the other hand, this move could be viewed as a good sign for those who are hoping to see a blockbuster deal for a pass rusher. A potential Bears trade for Maxx Crosby has been the hot topic in the NFL world for several days now, but a big splash on a center would have likely ended any such speculation. Bradbury, however, is only due to earn $4.7 million in 2026, leaving the Bears with plenty of salary cap space to spend elsewhere.

Crosby is currently on a three-year, $106.5 million contract, and he's set to earn nearly $36 million in 2026, according to Spotrac. The Bears were in a tight salary cap spot last week, but Dalman's surprise retirement, releasing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and trading receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills cleared up around $45 million in cap space, giving the Bears $32 million to work with, according to Spotrac. And they still haven't restructured a single contract, which could free up tens of millions of dollars more.

The Bottom Line

Another move at center may be coming next week when the legal tampering period of free agency begins (Monday at noon EST). Bradbury may have plenty of experience under his belt, but it's hard to believe that head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles would turn to such an underwhelming option as Caleb Williams' center in what is arguably a more pivotal year for Williams' development than even last season was.

However, if Bradbury has indeed been tapped as Chicago's starting center for 2026, then their salary cap situation remains wide open, and that could signal a blockbuster deal coming down the pipe.