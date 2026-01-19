Caleb Williams reveals what he saw on Bears’ jaw-dropping TD to Cole Kmet vs. Rams

It was a throw that will go down in Chicago Bears history as one of the greatest game-tying touchdown passes of all-time.

Caleb Williams' 14-yard touchdown strike to Cole Kmet with less than 30 seconds left to play in regulation against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's Divisional Round loss was nothing short of spectacular.

In case you haven't seen it by now, check it out:

Caleb Williams' 14-yard game-tying touchdown pass to Cole Kmet traveled 51.2 yards in the air, the longest completed pass by air distance in the red zone in the NGS era (since 2016).



🔹 Completion Probability: 17.8%#LARvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/8zWqIc27KP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 19, 2026

It was the kind of play that few quarterbacks who've ever played the game can make. Fortunately for Chicago, one of them is a Bear.

"Um, yeah, I, uh, I ended up getting a little bit pressure," Williams said of the play after the game. "And so, uh, you know, try and try and break, uh, contain. Just break angles and slow those guys down so that when I do turn around, I can, you know, have a little bit more time possibly to be able to find somebody.

"They did a good job containing me, and so I just gained a little bit more depth."

Then came the throw. The absolutely ridiculous throw.

"I saw Cole one-on-one over there with everybody else on the other side, at least nearthe goal post," Williams said. "And, you know, understanding that, you know, 14 was on him. He's a little bit, you know, smaller guy. And Cole's obviously, you know, a six-foot, tight end things like that.

"So I just wanted to give my best ball, um and and give him a shot."

David Banks-Imagn Images

Give him a shot, he did. It was an absolutely perfect pass and an easy catch for Kmet, who will be etched in Bears history as well.

"It was cool in the moment," Williams said. "I will say I can appreciate the organization, the city of Chicago. I can appreciate the sacrifice, the growth that we've had as a team, and I can appreciate the growth that I've had, the trust that I've built with Ben and my other teammates, and things like that."

It's safe to say Bears Nation appreciates Caleb Williams, too.

More Chicago Bears News: