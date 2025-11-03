PFF Week 9 grades: Austin Booker returns with a vengeance to lead Bears' defense
The Chicago Bears' defense had a day it would like to forget in the team's 47-42 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
Coordinator Dennis Allen owes coach Ben Johnson and the offense an expensive dinner after the Bears escaped Cincinnati with a win despite surrendering 42 points. Allen's defense allowed Bengals QB Joe Flacco to throw for a career-high 470 yards and four touchdowns in what almost became one of the most gut-wrenching losses in recent Chicago Bears history.
Fortunately, Caleb Williams and Colston Loveland had other ideas, connecting on a game-winning 58-yard pass with less than 30 seconds to play.
But, yeah, there's a lot to fix on the defensive side of the ball.
However, even with all of the frustration that comes along with giving up 42 points, there were a few quality performances by Bears defenders that were reflected in their Pro Football Focus grades.
Austin Booker, for example, led Chicago's defense with an elite 90.0 grade. It was his first game back from injured reserve, and he recorded a critical strip-sack en route to earning an 85.8 pass-rush grade.
Veteran safety Kevin Byard checked in with the second-best PFF grade on Chicago's defense with a 76.9, a score that was inflated by his 83.6 tacking grade.
The drop off from there is... steep.
Tremaine Edmunds was third among the Bears' regular starters on defense with a 67.8, and Montez Sweat, who recorded his third sack of the year, was fourth with a 65.0.
The worst of the bunch in Week 9 was cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. It was easy to guess that a defensive backfield would receive failing grades after giving up nearly 500 yards to a dusty quarterback, and Stevenson's 26.5 certainly qualifies as one.
Safety Jaquan Brisker scored a 37.0, and cornerback Nashon Wright earned a 43.3.