NFL insider drops major Chicago Bears news as trade deadline nears
The Chicago Bears enter Week 9's showdown against the Cincinnait Bengals at 4-3 and very much alive in the NFC North and overall NFC playoff picture.
Usually, teams with that kind of profile get aggressive at the NFL trade deadline in an effort to put their roster over the top.
And the Chicago Bears could be one of those aggressive teams before the 2025 NFL trade deadline strikes on November 4.
According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Bears are among five teams that will be aggressive at the deadline.
Glazer added that the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles are also positioning to make a power move.
Of course, none of this will matter if the Bears don't take care of business in Week 9 against the Bengals. If Chicago falls to 4-4 and officially begins a losing streak (two games), the hope for a playoff run in December will begin to fade.
Once the fade out begins, you can bet against any blockbuster deals taking place.
But as Pro Football Focus noted, the Bears can be both buyers and sellers at the trade deadline. So, even if Chicago loses to Cincinnati, Ryan Poles might still pull off a deal for future assets.
"The Bears are one of the few teams with the potential to both buy and sell at the deadline — and what makes their situation unique is that both moves could come at the same position," PFF's Josh Liskiewitz wrote. "Receiver DJ Moore has seen a steep decline in production this season, with just 38 targets through seven games after totaling 289 over the previous two years with the club. Seemingly not part of rookie head coach Ben Johnson’s long-term plans, Moore’s $24.9 million cap hit makes him a realistic trade candidate."
The bottom line is this: Buckle up Chicago Bears fans. The next few days could be a wild ride that includes a blockbuster trade or two. And the Bears will be right in the thick of things.