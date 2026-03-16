ESPN Raises Key Question for Chicago Bears at No. 25 in 2026 NFL Draft

One of the biggest questions facing the Chicago Bears heading into the 2026 NFL Draft is surprisingly simple.

Will they be able to land the edge rusher they clearly need?

That’s the dilemma outlined by ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin, who recently examined Chicago’s situation as the team prepares for the No. 25 overall pick.

The Bears Already Tried to Solve the Problem

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

General manager Ryan Poles didn’t ignore the edge rusher position this offseason. In fact, he explored one of the biggest possible moves on the market.

Poles confirmed this week that the Bears were involved in discussions with the Las Vegas Raiders about trading for All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

“We were involved. We checked into it,” Poles said when asked about the talks.

But the cost quickly became a problem.

The reported asking price for Crosby was two first-round picks, a package the Baltimore Ravens were willing to deal before ultimately backing out of their trade agreement with the Raiders.

Chicago decided that price, both in draft capital and future salary commitments, simply wasn’t worth it.

Why the Edge Position Still Matters for Chicago

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) takes the field before the game | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Even though the Bears walked away from the Crosby sweepstakes, the need hasn’t gone away.

Chicago finished the 2025 season with 35 sacks, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Even more concerning, the team ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate, a metric that measures how consistently defensive linemen beat blockers.

Edge rusher Montez Sweat remained the defense’s most reliable pass rusher, but the Bears struggled to generate consistent disruption opposite him.

That’s why Cronin believes the position still stands as Chicago’s most obvious roster hole.

Upgrading the defensive end spot across from Sweat remains a priority if the Bears want to take another step defensively.

The 2026 NFL Draft Might Be the Only Real Solution

The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The problem is that finding an impact edge rusher at No. 25 may prove difficult. This year’s class features several highly regarded pass rushers, but many of them are expected to come off the board early in the first round.

Recent mock drafts from ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Jordan Reid both projected the Bears going in a different direction.

Instead of selecting an edge defender, the projections had Chicago addressing the interior defensive line by drafting Kayden McDonald and Peter Woods, respectively.

That scenario reflects a simple draft reality: by the time the Bears are on the clock late in the first round, the top pass rushers may already be gone.

The Decision That Could Shape Chicago Bears’ Draft

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles before the game at Soldier Field | David Banks-Imagn Images

If that happens, Chicago could face a tough decision.

The Bears could reach for an edge rusher to fill their biggest need. Or they could take the best defensive lineman available and address the edge position later in the draft.

Either way, the issue Cronin raised highlights the balancing act facing the Bears’ front office.

They know they need more pass rush. The real question is whether the opportunity to fix it will still be there when pick No. 25 arrives.