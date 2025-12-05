Ex-Bears champ and coach Ron Rivera has glowing praise for Caleb Williams

Ron Rivera knows a thing or two about what it takes to make it to the Super Bowl, having won one with the Bears as a player and made two more as a coach with the Bears (defensive coordinator) and Panthers (head coach), respectively.

He also has an idea of what it’s like to develop an uber-talented young quarterback and help him become a star, having overseen the drafting and rise of former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton into an MVP-caliber player.

The man once nicknamed “Roverboat Ron,” who’s now the general manager for University of California-Berkeley, told Good Morning Football this week that he sees some of those dynamic characteristics in Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. He also thinks the ascending young quarterback’s talent can deliver Chicago Bears fans what they’ve been waiting for since 1985.

“I do see those moments that show you why he was the No. 1 pick,” Rivera said to GMFB co-host Kyle Brandt. "He has a tremendous amount of talent, but he still has to learn and harness the rest of his game. I think that part of it is just understanding the acumen of the game. Understanding the importance of being able to sit back in the pocket, go through your reads, make plays or dump the ball. … Every now and then, I see him try to force things, to make things happen. You don’t always have to have that. You just take what’s there and manage the game. And then when they need you to make a big play, step up.

“This young man, I really think, is going to be a solid pro. I think this guy’s going to have a tremendous career, and is going to lead the Bears to another opportunity to get another one of those Lombardi trophies.”

It’s always valuable to see how defensive-minded coaches and experts view Williams, and Rivera’s observations are generally pretty fair, though Williams has been great at avoiding sacks and has made strides as far as dirting the ball when necessary.

Plus, that approach of managing the game until it’s time to step up, you could argue, is exactly how stars like Tom Brady came into their own as quarterbacks. Don’t be a hero—until it’s time to be one. Williams has the talent to put on the Superman cape every play, but he’s still working on making the layups consistently.

Once he does—and you’d best believe Ben Johnson will ensure he will—there’s no telling how good Williams could become. That Lombardi Trophy quip might not be far-fetched.

