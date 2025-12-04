Why the Bears can steal a win from Jordan Love

This far in his career, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has had his way with the Chicago Bears. But FS1 host and former 670 The Score personality Danny Parkins thinks Love is in for a different challenge this time around.

On FS1’s “First Things First” on Wednesday, Parkins laid out a key stat that could tip the balance of power toward the Bears in Sunday’s matchup at Lambeau Field. The stat in question also happens to be one the Bears dominate at.

"When [Love] doesn't turn the ball over [this year], they're undefeated (7-0)," Parkins laid out. "When Jordan Love has one measly turnover, they're 1-3-1. This week, they are playing the team that leads the league in takeaways."

The Bears defense will take away a win from Jordan Love.@DannyParkins breaks down the stat that proves it: pic.twitter.com/DurabWodVY — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 3, 2025

Now, generating turnovers to help win a game might seem obvious, especially against a good quarterback. But it’s especially notable with Love and the Bears.

To this point, Love hasn’t had much of a problem at all with Chicago’s defenses, putting up eight touchdowns to just one interception and winning three of his four starts against them. On the whole, he’s also pretty careful with the ball: his turnover-worthy play rate (2.6%) is about the same as Caleb Williams’ (2.7%). He also has just three interceptions this whole season compared to 19 touchdown passes.

But the one game he did throw an interception against Chicago was Week 11 last year, a ghastly red-zone overthrow swiped by Terell Smith that could’ve doomed Green Bay had Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal attempt not been blocked. Love then got knocked out of the Bears’ Week 18 redemption win, though he didn’t play particularly well before that.

Make no mistake: Love is playing great football right now, which is frustrating for Bears fans to watch after nearly 30 years of MVP-caliber QB play from its fiercest rival. But he does tend to put a ball or two up for grabs each game, though they’re usually well-placed risks.

The X-factor is pressure: Love’s passer rating drops from 130.3 when kept clean to 48.2 when pressured. The numbers suggest that pressure needs to come largely from the front four, because he’s also crushing blitzes this year. If you make him move and get off his progressions, he starts to make mistakes. And then he makes mistakes, the Bears have to pounce.

Get just one takeaway, and they’ll probably win this game.

