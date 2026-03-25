Gov. J.B. Pritzker Weighs in on Urgency for Bears Stadium Project

Remember the megaproject bill to help make the Bears stadium project in Arlington Heights reality?

It seems the state legislature doesn't, because the bill hasn't yet passed the House even after it had passed out committee in February, and the Senate must still approve it thereafter.

They resumed the spring session last week and nothing has happened. Tick, tick, tick, tick. ...

Two weeks ago Arlington Heights mayor Jim Tinaglia had set a deadline of sorts by saying he doubted the Bears would be willing to wait past the end of March with Indiana's offer already set and waiting.

Chicago Bears could look to Northwest Indiana for a new stadium if no deal is reached in Arlington Heights by the end of March, according to Mayor Jim Tinaglia.



Tinaglia called next week a “big” one as state legislators debate a tax break tied to the team’s 326-acre Arlington… pic.twitter.com/98HaRVLkhl — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) March 14, 2026

In case anyone is unsure of the date, it's now a week before month’s end and there hasn't been a vote by the full House.

What the Bears think about this could become apparent by early next week because the NFL owners meetings in Arizona will be held and Bears board chairman George McCaskey and president Kevin Warren usually speak to someone there, team beat reporters or some select media.

Until then, and with the entire thing still being worked out in Springfield at a snail's pace, that great guardian of the people Gov. J. B. Pritzker has stepped forth to offer an opinion on the topic. Between all of his political garbage, he may have provided futher reminder of the need for expedience.

Following the #Bears stadium developments is so frustrating and exhausting.



It seems like the mood in Springfield, more and more, isn’t getting any better. https://t.co/w4zBPAqdWA — Coach Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) March 19, 2026

Mostly Pritzker spends time these days lashing out at the White House as he tries to get in line for a run at the presidency in two years, but he did provide commentary on the Bears' situation. What he said had the distinct tone of a politician who wants to seek higher office rather than someone who wants to provide meaningful information or insight for current constituents, but at least it was something.

Pritzker's Tuesday comments

Pritzker was talking to reporters after speaking at the Illinois Agriculture Legislative Day on Tuesday, and was asked where the deal for Arlington Heights stands.

“As far as my own plans for 2028, here’s what I’ll say right now, I’m 100% focused on the people of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “That’s not just me talking. That’s also a 2006 quote from Barack Obama.” https://t.co/OWPSoeXdfH — Ben Szalinski (@BenSzalinski) March 23, 2026

"I think we all feel like this needs to happen sooner rather than later," Pritzker said. "And it's in the hands of the legislature.

"As you know, we've done a lot of work in our administration to try to put something together that will work for both the state legislature and their concerns and the team itself. It is a pretty good deal that's being put on the table that I think seems to have support broadly by the Bears ownership. And so, really now it's in the hands of the

#BillsMafia, your new house is almost ready. The stadium is 93% completed and taking its full shape more every day. pic.twitter.com/uxV6sD2UjZ — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 24, 2026

House of Representatives and then the Senate to get something done in a timely fashion."

Wow. Usually Pritzker can be a little more creative in hiding the fact he's a typical politician, but in that one short comment he boldly stamped himself for higher office by trying to deflect everything away from the governor's office and onto the legislature.

The Chiefs are getting $1.8 BILLION in public funded money for their new stadium… and people are PISSED ABOUT IT. The state of Kansas is giving away 60% of the stadiums full cost to a billionaire family… that will only make them significantly more rich. Are pic.twitter.com/JGf4Ds4Bgw — Ev Hand (@Evan_Hand) December 23, 2025

Just last season in September, and as late as November, he was trying to argue the Bears had to pay off the city's debt on Soldier Field's 2002 reconstruction after the team had already met its legal obligation. Later he relented and admitted they didn’t.

Now, he doesn't want it on his hands if the Bears leave for Indiana, and he's setting all that potential blame on the legislature.

Ultimately, the legislature will deserve at least a share or even more of the blame if the Bears go to Indiana. In particular, legislators from Chicago are holding this up because they still feel jilted even though it was their own failures led to the team's purchase of Arlington International Racecourse back when Ted Phillips was team president.

Pritzker's part in this is he should have been championing business all along instead of initially chasing them out of state, as he usually does.

Arlington Heights mayor warns Bears will move to Indiana without a deal to stay in Illinois by the end of the month. https://t.co/T0NM21UVOV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 14, 2026

Timely fashion!

Pritzker's last two words on this are the real joke: "Timely fashion."

Timely fashion went out the window since before Indiana started passing legislation to lure the Bears.

The ball remains in the hands of the legislature for now, but if they've sat there doing nothing, as usual, then by the owners meetings McCaskey and team president Kevin Warren will get to have their say on this.

Illinois' legislature doesn't shut down for summer until the end of May and in theory they could pass this at any time.

They've all been made aware through the Arlington Heights’ mayor, and now even Pritzker's brief comment about timely fashion that their clock doesn't run until the end of May for this deal to pass.

WE’RE NOT LEAVING ILLINOIS…



BELIEVE THAT!!!



ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HERE WE COME!!!!!



🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wtcBiZizI6 — A Monster Of The Midway 1985🏈 (@ForeverBearDown) March 14, 2026

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