How Drew Dalman's Retirement Impacts the Chicago Bears' 2026 Salary Cap

The Chicago Bears are dealing with more than just a roster shakeup after Drew Dalman’s shocking retirement at age 27.

They’re now navigating the salary cap consequences of it.

Using Dalman’s contract details from Spotrac, here’s exactly how his retirement reshapes Chicago’s 2026 financial picture.

Drew Dalman’s Contract Structure

Dalman signed a 3-year, $42 million contract with Chicago in 2025 that included:

A $13 million signing bonus

$28 million guaranteed

Annual bonus proration tied to that signing bonus

Because signing bonuses are spread (“prorated”) across the life of the contract for cap purposes, that money doesn’t disappear when a player retires. It accelerates.

What Comes Off the Books in 2026

Dalman was scheduled to carry a significant 2026 cap hit, driven largely by:

His base salary

Remaining signing bonus proration

With his retirement, the Bears immediately remove his 2026 base salary from the cap. That portion becomes cap relief.

What Accelerates as Dead Money from Drew Dalman’s Contract

However, the remaining unamortized signing bonus now accelerates onto the 2026 salary cap.

Based on the structure of Dalman’s deal:

Roughly $8–9 million in prorated bonus would accelerate

That becomes dead cap in 2026

The result: Chicago saves Dalman’s base salary but absorbs accelerated bonus money in one lump sum.

Net Cap Impact for the Chicago Bears in 2026

The Bears are unlikely to see full relief equal to Dalman’s scheduled 2026 cap hit.

Instead, the more realistic outcome is:

Several million dollars in net cap savings

A noticeable but manageable dead cap charge

Complete removal of future 2027 obligations

In other words, 2026 absorbs the pain, but long-term flexibility improves.

Why This Matters for Chicago’s Offseason

The bigger issue isn’t just dead money. Instead, it’s the cost to find a replacement for Dalman.

Center is one of the most important positions in football, especially for a young quarterback. If general manager Ryan Poles now has to:

Sign a veteran center in free agency

Or invest early draft capital

Any cap savings created by Dalman’s retirement could be quickly reallocated.

Bottom Line

Dalman’s retirement:

Removes his 2026 base salary

Accelerates the remaining signing bonus into dead cap

Clears future financial commitments

The cap hit is manageable, but the impact on the Chicago Bears’ lineup might not be.

Chicago now faces a sudden void in the middle of its offensive line, and how the Bears replace Dalman is the biggest question of the 2026 offseason.