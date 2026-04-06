Illinois is Now on the Verge of Losing the Chicago Bears to Indiana

Fans of the Chicago Bears are probably sick to death of hearing any new rumors regarding the team's future home. For years, the talk had centered around Arlington Heights, but Indiana suddenly threw their hat into the ring back in February with a bid to pull the Bears across the border. Considering an out-of-state move seemed at first like a bluff or a negotiating tactic from Halas Hall, but more signs emerged in March that the Bears' new stadium could very well be in Indiana.

Mercifully, it appears the drawn-out saga may finally be nearing a conclusion. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bears expect to have a final decision in the next few weeks, likely depending on whether the Illinois legislature will finally pass legislation that makes a new stadium in Arlington Heights possible.

The Chicago Bears will decide where to build their new stadium in the next few weeks, per league sources.



If Illinois doesn’t pass legislation for Arlington Heights soon, sources believe the Bears are likely to be Indiana bound.



Two proposed sites in Chicago are not considered… pic.twitter.com/l075japBCw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

The Chicago Bears' new stadium didn't have to become the kind of drama befitting your favorite soap opera. Both the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois had known for years that the team wanted to build something in Arlington Heights, but neither polity took any real action to make that vision a reality. Not until Indiana swooped in and showed the Bears what a competent state government could do for them. To be specific, Indiana did in a matter of weeks something that Illinois still has not accomplished, and that is passing a bill that gives the Bears the same tax certainty that every other sports franchise gets when they build a new stadium.

The fate of the Bears rests entirely in the hands of Illinois' legislators

No one wanted to see negotiations get to this point. When the Bears first announced their intent to build a beautiful, new stadium, not one person thought that it should be built in Indiana. It was assumed that they would either build in a new space within the city limits of Chicago or find a suitable suburb to host the team. The Bears' purchase of a 326-acre Arlington Park property in early 2023 only seemed to confirm that they would remain in Illinois and close to home.

But the state of Illinois proceeded to spend the next three years digging in its heels, leaving the Bears twisting in the wind on a matter of paramount importance. It wasn't until Indiana emerged as a genuine competitor for the Bears that Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker finally grasped the urgency of the Bears' stadium project and urged both the Illinois House and Senate to pass the appropriate bill in public comments.

The Bottom Line

As I've said before, the state of these stadium negotiations should be a professional embarrassment to everyone involved. The Buffalo Bills didn't announce their intent to build a new stadium until July of 2023, five months after the Bears bought land in Arlington Heights, and their new home will be ready for the opening kickoff of the 2026 NFL season. In racing terms (which Bears fans may want to learn, given the real possibility that their team ends up in Indiana), the Bills have officially lapped the Bears.

Wherever the Bears decide to build, they need to make the decision soon and stick with it. If Illinois can't accommodate their requests, then they just need to bite the bullet and move to Indiana. If George McCaskey can't stomach the thought of the Bears not playing in Illinois, then commit to Arlington Heights. The sooner this shameful debacle is put in the rearview, the better.