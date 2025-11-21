Why Caleb Williams could face more massive pressure against Pittsburgh
Sunday’s matchup against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers could represent one of the Chicago Bears’ most interesting tests of the season so far. And that’s not just because the Bears might face nemesis Aaron Rodgers for the last time.
On paper, Caleb Williams and the Bears’ aerial offense should have a field day against a 32nd-ranked Steelers pass defense. But the reality might not be so simple, especially if the 13th-ranked rush defense can force the Bears into passing downs and the likes of TJ Watt and Nick Herbig can get after Williams.
Also, some analysts believe the Minnesota Vikings’ insanely aggressive plan for Williams provided a blueprint for what Pittsburgh’s defense may do against them—and that Chicago expects more of the same, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.
“A week after the Vikings blitzed Caleb Williams on a whopping 66.7% of his dropbacks, the Bears anticipate a similarly aggressive approach from a Steelers defense that has blitzed at the fourth-highest rate (34%) in the NFL this season,” Cronin wrote Friday in one of ESPN’s previews. ‘They've got some werewolves on the outside that shows up,’ coach Ben Johnson said, referencing the quick pressures generated by edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
“Williams has seven touchdowns to zero interceptions when blitzed but has either over- or under-thrown a receiver on 28% of his pass attempts when facing added pressure.”
In short: whether the pressure gets to Williams or not, blitzing can still have negative effects on the offense, throwing off the timing of plays or forcing errant throws.
The key will be to find answers for pressure within the structure of plays, not just through Williams’ superhuman sack avoidance. If the Bears can learn from lessons from last week and do a better job of getting the ball out of Williams’ hands—thinking of that third-and-long screen to Luther Burden III in the second half—they can punish the Steelers for blitzing and soften them up for bigger plays.
Because if opposing defenses don’t think Williams can beat blitzes with his arm consistently, they’re going to keep sending them. Against a Steelers team that gives up a ton of passing yards and may try to send pressure to cover up for it, the Bears will have a chance to show off their evolution.