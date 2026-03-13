Jedrick Wills Enters Mix for Bears’ Left Tackle Job After Injury Comeback

One of the more intriguing storylines for the Chicago Bears heading into the 2026 season may develop along the offensive line.

Veteran tackle Jedrick Wills is expected to compete for Chicago’s starting left tackle job after signing a one-year deal in free agency. While the move initially looked like a depth addition, Wills made it clear during his introductory press conference that he believes he’s ready to return to form after missing the 2025 season.

And if he does, the Bears could suddenly have a legitimate competition protecting the blindside of quarterback Caleb Williams.

Why Jedrick Wills Missed the 2025 Season

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) against the Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Wills’ absence last season raised questions around the league, but the former first-round pick explained that his recovery involved more than a typical knee injury.

“So they had to actually, it wasn't my knee, they had to go into my femur and do what was called an osteotomy to kind of correct my alignment,” Wills said. “So my knee is healthy. It was a matter of just letting that heal and letting my knee get healthy. It took a little bit longer than just the regular injury, but it's doing better now.”

An osteotomy procedure is designed to correct alignment in the leg, reducing pressure on the knee joint. For Wills, the recovery timeline meant stepping away from the field entirely last season to allow the surgery to fully heal.

Now, he says he’s finally back to full health.

A Year Focused on Recovery for Jedrick Wills

Injured Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) is helped off the field | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

While sitting out a full NFL season isn’t easy for any player, Wills used the time to focus entirely on his rehabilitation and preparation for a return.

“A lot of rehab, a lot of personal training, a lot of training, family time, a little bit of travel,” Wills said. “Mainly just been trying to get right and get healthy.”

That process appears to have positioned him for a fresh start in Chicago.

The Bears took a low-risk approach by signing Wills to a one-year contract, but the upside is significant if he returns to the form that once made him the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Competition at Left Tackle for the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys | David Banks-Imagn Images

Chicago re-signed Braxton Jones to a one-year deal, and he remains the favorite to start at left tackle entering training camp.

But Wills’ arrival adds legitimate competition at a position that remains one of the biggest questions on the roster.

Protecting Caleb Williams’ blindside will be a major priority for head coach Ben Johnson as the Bears try to build on their NFC North championship season. The offensive line can't afford a regression in pass protection during Williams' critical third season in the league.

If Wills is fully healthy, he gives the coaching staff another experienced option capable of stepping into a starting role.

Wills is a Low-Risk Move With Real Upside for the Bears

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) prepares to take the field | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

For general manager Ryan Poles, the signing fits a familiar offseason strategy.

Chicago has targeted players with upside who can strengthen competition across the roster without requiring massive long-term commitments.

If Wills regains the traits that made him a top draft pick, the Bears may end up with more than just depth along the offensive line. They may have found a legitimate blue-chip left tackle who can settle the position for years to come.