Joe Buck jumps into the Troy Aikman beef with Caleb Williams

Who would have thought Caleb Williams’ most consistent opps in 2025 would be Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, not an actual NFL team?

After Aikman’s pointed criticism of Williams—and doubling down on said comments later on—Buck chimed in with some shots of his own at the Chicago Bears quarterback before Saturday’s game with the Packers.

Williams, for his part, has admitted to missing his Monday Night Football meeting with Aikman, a Hall-of-Fame quarterback-turned-broadcaster, prior to the Bears’ game against the Commanders in Week 6.

But Buck says it’s not the first time Williams has missed his meetings with the broadcast crew, and he’s still not happy about it.

“We had that same issue Week 1 with Caleb,” Buck told Traina. “And then we had it again. I guess he brought it up saying, ‘Well, I didn’t talk to Troy before the game.’ But we sat on a Zoom waiting forever and he just never came! I don’t know what else we can do.

“We understand you guys are busy. You’re preparing for a game. The last thing you probably want to do is talk to us. It’s kind of part of the drill, but we will do it when it works for you, on your schedule,” Buck said.

The veteran broadcaster added that most of these meetings are done remotely via Zoom.

“That’s the part that bothered me the most…this was on your guys’ schedule. And we sat there and we had it happen twice within the first six or seven weeks…I thought the intimation that we weren’t there or [Aikman] wasn’t there was not an accurate description of how that all went down,” he said.

Now, is it weird that Aikman and Buck keep bringing stuff up from more than half a season ago? Yeah.

Is it great that Williams missed out on a couple of media responsibilities? No. Even if it’s not fun, it’s part of the job.

That said, it’s past time to put this nonsense to bed. Because I’m not trying to hear these two complain about it anymore. This is the most one-sided beef since Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Put it to bed, already.

More Chicago Bears News: