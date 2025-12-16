Why the Bears should consider extending Kevin Byard

The Chicago Bears have been better than expected defensively this year, leading the league in overall takeaways.

One of the key players responsible: safety Kevin Byard, who leads the NFL in interceptions with six (just one more than teammate Nahsohn Wright) and whose leadership has held down a secondary that has been with Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon for much of this season.

That’s why ESPN’s Courtney Cronin thinks bringing the mainstay back for another contract extension should be on the table.

With the Bears facing some difficult financial choices in 2026, Cronin made the case Tuesday for keeping Byard around, citing both positional need and the safety’s own strong play.

“The Bears don't have any safeties under contract for 2026, so maintaining stability in the secondary should be a priority this offseason. In the final year of his two-year deal with Chicago, Byard has a league-leading six interceptions and seven passes defensed. Though he's on the older end for extension-eligible safeties at 32, he has never missed a game because of injury and has shown little to no regression. "He's playing at a really high level on that back end, picking up a new scheme, and he's really leading the charge, not just for the defense, but the entire team," coach Ben Johnson said.”

Without a doubt, Byard has been a strong addition to this Bears defense and one of its most durable, which is especially important for a unit that has struggled majorly with injuries this season. He’s also 13th in overall grade and coverage grade among safeties with 200 or more snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus.

Of course, one never knows when injuries could take their toll on Byard, who has played a lot of football in his career. Plus, one has to wonder what the Bears would do if they had to choose between Byard and Jaquan Brisker, who’s also set to hit free agency. The numbers and availability suggest the Bears should keep Byard, but age and upside might suggest something else.

One thing’s for sure, though: Byard has been very solid for the Bears, and it wouldn’t hurt to bring him back at the right price.

