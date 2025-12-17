Why this analyst is bullish on a Bears Super Bowl run

We’ve come a long way in just a few weeks, Chicago Bears fans.

Not long ago, many postseason models suggested the Bears might not even make the playoffs, let alone win anything once they got there.

But wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, along with a close loss against the Green Bay Packers, now has pundits thinking differently about this squad.

In fact, ESPN analyst Dan Graziano even thinks the Bears are ready to win at least one playoff game, provided they clear one major hurdle first.

“In the NFC, I'm going with the Bears to win a game or two, especially if they can beat the Packers on Saturday,” Graziano wrote Wednesday in a section giving experts’ best playoff-related predictions. “That will go a long way toward giving them the NFC North title and at least one home playoff game. When talking to Packers people before Sunday's game in Denver, I came away believing they were extremely impressed with Ben Johnson's bunch, whom the Packers beat in Green Bay the week before, and are certainly not overlooking the importance of this week's rematch.

“Chicago's run game is outstanding with the two-headed attack of D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai. It could give the Bears an edge if they end up in close, low-scoring playoff games in the cold. And while quarterback Caleb Williams is still young and a bit of a wild card, he has come up big in some late-game spots already this season.”

Note one key aspect of that analysis: the Packers, who have owned this rivalry for decades at this point, are no longer taking the Bears for granted. They know how hard it was to finally put that team away a few weeks ago, and they know Saturday at Soldier Field will be no joke.

As for the onus being put on this contest against the Packers, who will be without superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons and wide receiver Christian Watson, the game still means a lot. First of all, a win, especially given the Packers’ injury situation, could give the Bears a strangle-hold on the NFC North title that they might not relinquish. That would keep the Bears on track for a top-two seed at worst in the NFC, ensuring they’d get at least one playoff game in Chicago.

Beyond that, though: if the Bears really beat the Packers on Saturday, regardless of who they’re missing, the momentum boost through the end of the year would be incredible. If they can vanquish this foe after already dispatching the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no team in the league they couldn’t beat at this time. Especially if they win the North, why can't they make the conference title game?

In short, Graziano’s prediction is far from crazy. This Bears team is good. It’s dangerous. And it might just be getting started.

More Chicago Bears News: