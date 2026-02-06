Matt Forte Is Fully Embracing The Bears' New-found Packers Hate

Former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte was never the most boisterous of speakers when it came to his personality. He tended to let his play, from his smooth yet physical running to his pass-catching skill do the talking.

So while you could tell from his body language on the field that playing the Green Bay Packers got him amped up, you rarely saw that manifest in his interviews as a player.

Right now, though? Forte’s apparently been smoking that Ben Johnson “F— the Packers” pack and loving it.

While hanging out down at Super Bowl Media Week with the Hoge and Jahns show, the ex-Bears star talked about how much the Bears-Packers rivalry, which was unfortunately one-sided throughout his playing days, has shifted in just the last few months under Johnson’s watch as the franchise’s new head coach. Let’s just say, he’s loving the energy Johnson has injected into it.

“F’ em,” Forte gleefully exclaimed. ”Forget them. The fact that they were being all butthurt about it is hilarious to me. For years, y’all were on the winning side. Now the tide has turned. If you got a problem with it, do something about it.

“You come to Soldier Field, and you’re talking about you ‘own’ the Bears. Whatever. Talk your trash. You backed it up. Congratulations. The Bears are backing it up [now], and they kicked your butt. So Ben, talk your trash. I mean, it’s gotta be like that.”

Don’t lie and say you don’t like this as a Bears fan.

For all these years, the Packers have said and done whatever they wanted to the Bear, even ending their seasons on a few occasions. As soon as Johnson walked in the door, he let everyone know what type of timing he was on, basically putting it out there that he planned to beat Matt LaFleur twice a year.

And he delivered on that promise by snatching the Packers’ chain twice at Soldier Field in come-from-behind wins, including once in the playoffs.

They even have Packers quarterback Jordan Love admitting that they’re different than before, that they can’t afford to treat them lightly. Unfortunately for them, the chance to take that advice may already have passed. Because the Bears are here right now, and former players like Forte finally get to vicariously enjoy the turn of the tide.

