Despite Successful Season Bears Again Finish Last in Glaring NFL Statistic

The NFL has released its final attendance statistics for the 2025 regular season, and again Chicago Bears' fans are reminded why the team wants to leave Soldier Field.

For the second time in three seasons, the Bears finished last in the league in home attendance at only 58,126 per game. Their cumulative total for their eight home games was 465,014, more than a quarter-million fans behind the NFL-leading Dallas Cowboys at 743,934.

Both the Bears and Cowboys played eight home games, but Dallas boasts 105,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington while Chicago settles for the 61,500-seat capacity of 101-year-old Soldier Field.

The Cowboys finished ahead of the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets and Giants in the top five. Chicago finished with 24,000 fewer fans than the second-lowest team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The attendance figures certainly aren't a reflection of the product on the field. The Cowboys went 4-3-1 and missed the playoffs with a 7-9-1 record. Under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears went 11-5, captured the NFC North title and won a playoff game for the first time in 15 years ... in dramatic fashion over the rival Green Bay Packers.

With the Bears publicly seeking a new - bigger - stadium, leaders in northwest Indiana are courting them. But now fearful of losing their successful, historic team, Illinois is staging a late rally in an effort to keep the Bears in Chicago.

The Bears also finished last in the league in attendance in 2023, the last time they played only eight home games.

