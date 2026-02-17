Mock Trade Sends Bears' Tyson Bagent to NFC Rival

One of the best stories in recent Chicago Bears history is the ascent of quarterback Tyson Bagent from an unknown undrafted free agent rookie to a quality backup quarterback. This past offseason, this rise from obscurity culminated in Bagent signing a contract extension with the Bears worth $10 million over two years.

But that contract, which is set to take effect in the 2026 season, may not stay with Chicago for very long. According to John Gambadoro, a longtime radio talk show host for Arizona sports, his sources have told him that the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interested in Tyson Bagent and may want to acquire his services as they enter a new era under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

Have heard the Cardinals are intrigued by Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent. He has one-year left on his deal so would have to trade for him. Grew up in Martinsburg, West Virginia and went to Shepherd University. Was an undrafted free-agent who beat out PJ Walker for the backup job… — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 17, 2026

Bagent offers a high-risk, high-reward scenario for Arizona

I can see the appeal of Tyson Bagent for a rebuilding team like Arizona. He's young but comes with plenty of college experience and has even started four NFL games, having gone 2-2 as a rookie in relief of Justin Fields. Additionally, he now has a season of tutelage under one of the most respected offensive minds in football, Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

The stats and the film from Bagen'ts run as a starter weren't pretty, but it becomes more understandable when you consider that, before his NFL debut, his most recent start had come in college against a school called "Colorado School of Mines". Naturally, his transition to NFL-caliber defenses was a steeper leap than most quarterbacks face, and there's reason to believe that, in the two years since then, Bagent has improved considerably. He could become a quality starter, especially under Mike LaFleur. But so far, that's little more than hope.

But what would a trade for Bagent look like? Brendan Sugrue, an assistant editor for The Bears Wire, has a mock trade ready to go, and this one makes sense for both sides. In this deal, the Cardinals would get Tyson Bagent, and in return, they would send Chicago a conditional fourth or fifth-round draft pick that would become a third-round pick if Bagent starts at least nine games in 2026.

If the Bears do end up trading Tyson Bagent, I could see a deal for a conditional 4th or 5th that turns into a 3rd if he starts the majority of the games. And that would be a good trade.



Bagent is fine as a backup but let's be realistic about his value. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) February 17, 2026

A trade for Bagent would be extremely difficult

Getting a conditional fourth-round pick that could become a third-round pick for Bagent wouldn't be terrible, but I don't think that's nearly enough of a return for Bears' general manager Ryan Poles. Dependable backup quarterbacks are hard to come by these days, and the peace of mind they bring is invaluable. Knowing that you have a signal caller who can keep your season afloat if your QB1 has to miss a few weeks is one of the most coveted safety nets in the league.

For Poles to trade away Bagent, who is incredibly popular within the Bears' front office, he would likely have to receive no less than a Top 50 pick, and you can bet that neither Arizona nor any other NFL team would cough up such a premium pick for Bagent. He may be a respected young quarterback, but attempting to make him a long-term starter would be a huge gamble.

The Bottom Line

There's been buzz about Tyson Bagent becoming a legitimate trade option for a while now, but at the end of the day, it just doesn't make a whole lot of sense for anybody. The Cardinals can be as interested in Tyson Bagent as they want, but unless they're willing to give up premium draft capital (and they won't be), the Bears have no incentive to send away a highly regarded member of the team. Bagent is here to stay, and that's what's best for him and the Bears.

