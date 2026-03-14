New 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Disruptive Defensive Lineman to Chicago Bears at No. 25

The Chicago Bears have already made it clear this offseason: the defense is getting a makeover.

Free agency brought several new faces into the building, including linebacker Devin Bush and safety Coby Bryant, but a new mock draft from The Athletic suggests the Bears may not be done strengthening the middle of the defense.

In their latest first-round projection, Chicago selects defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It’s a pick that makes a lot of sense when you zoom out and look at how the roster is taking shape.

The Bears Still Need More Disruption Up Front

Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even after signing Neville Gallimore, the Bears’ defensive line still feels like it’s missing that one interior player offenses have to game-plan around.

That’s where a prospect like Banks enters the conversation.

The Athletic’s reasoning was straightforward: Chicago has been aggressive this offseason, but the defensive line still has room for another difference-maker.

“The Bears have been very active on both sides of the ball in free agency so far, but both edge and DT could still be a first-round option for a new-look Chicago defense that’ll have new faces (LB Devin Bush, S Coby Bryant) up the middle.”

And if you watched the Bears closely last season, that logic tracks.

Chicago finished the year with just 35 sacks, one of the lower totals among playoff teams. Montez Sweat carried much of the pass-rush load, and when opposing offenses focused on him, the pressure often disappeared.

Adding a powerful interior defender could change that dynamic quickly.

Caleb Banks is a Fit for Dennis Allen’s Defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Dennis Allen’s defenses thrive when they can generate pressure without constantly sending blitzes. The best way to do that? Dominant players along the defensive line.

A disruptive defensive tackle collapsing the pocket from the interior makes life easier for everyone else on the field: the edge rushers, the linebackers, and the secondary.

That kind of presence is exactly what Chicago still needs.

Building Around a Chicago Bears Team Ready to Compete

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Bears are coming off an 11–6 season and an NFC North title, and the tone around the organization has clearly shifted. The goal now is to sustain success and push deeper into the playoffs.

Adding another young defensive lineman in the first round would fit perfectly with the roster construction Ryan Poles has emphasized since arriving in Chicago: build through the trenches and keep the core young and explosive.

Free agency brought speed and versatility to the defense. If this mock draft proves accurate, the Bears may use the first round to add something every contender needs, a disruptive force up front who can wreck a game when it matters most.