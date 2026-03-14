New 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Disruptive Defensive Lineman to Chicago Bears at No. 25
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The Chicago Bears have already made it clear this offseason: the defense is getting a makeover.
Free agency brought several new faces into the building, including linebacker Devin Bush and safety Coby Bryant, but a new mock draft from The Athletic suggests the Bears may not be done strengthening the middle of the defense.
In their latest first-round projection, Chicago selects defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
It’s a pick that makes a lot of sense when you zoom out and look at how the roster is taking shape.
The Bears Still Need More Disruption Up Front
Even after signing Neville Gallimore, the Bears’ defensive line still feels like it’s missing that one interior player offenses have to game-plan around.
That’s where a prospect like Banks enters the conversation.
The Athletic’s reasoning was straightforward: Chicago has been aggressive this offseason, but the defensive line still has room for another difference-maker.
“The Bears have been very active on both sides of the ball in free agency so far, but both edge and DT could still be a first-round option for a new-look Chicago defense that’ll have new faces (LB Devin Bush, S Coby Bryant) up the middle.”
And if you watched the Bears closely last season, that logic tracks.
Chicago finished the year with just 35 sacks, one of the lower totals among playoff teams. Montez Sweat carried much of the pass-rush load, and when opposing offenses focused on him, the pressure often disappeared.
Adding a powerful interior defender could change that dynamic quickly.
Caleb Banks is a Fit for Dennis Allen’s Defense
Dennis Allen’s defenses thrive when they can generate pressure without constantly sending blitzes. The best way to do that? Dominant players along the defensive line.
A disruptive defensive tackle collapsing the pocket from the interior makes life easier for everyone else on the field: the edge rushers, the linebackers, and the secondary.
That kind of presence is exactly what Chicago still needs.
Building Around a Chicago Bears Team Ready to Compete
The Bears are coming off an 11–6 season and an NFC North title, and the tone around the organization has clearly shifted. The goal now is to sustain success and push deeper into the playoffs.
Adding another young defensive lineman in the first round would fit perfectly with the roster construction Ryan Poles has emphasized since arriving in Chicago: build through the trenches and keep the core young and explosive.
Free agency brought speed and versatility to the defense. If this mock draft proves accurate, the Bears may use the first round to add something every contender needs, a disruptive force up front who can wreck a game when it matters most.
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Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.