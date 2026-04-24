Ryan Poles Didn't 'Mess Around' with Chicago Bears' First-Round Draft Strategy

The Chicago Bears were all business when it came to going with a specific approach in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Of course, the Bears came away with a very strong pick in Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. It wasn't the EDGE pick many Bears fans wanted, but Theieneman offers fantastic value at pick No. 25 and serves as a great fit, both because of need and how he fits defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme like a glove.

Following the first round, general manager Ryan Poles told the media that the team didn't "mess around" with its approach. Chicago was looking for the perfect fit, plain and simple.

"This was the most aggressive we were in terms of the guys that we like," Poles said, before adding that if a player didn't fit the scheme, "then you're off the board."

"Why mess around with those who don't fit what we're trying to do?" Poles asked after noting that Chicago can be "very selective of who we want" in the draft.

Poles explains how Thieneman fits

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As expected, the Bears are looking for Thieneman to play next to Coby Bryant, one of the team's big-ticket free-agent signings.

"You match up better," the Bears general manager said. "Every time we do an advance on our opponent, we're looking for guys that we can find mismatches on and expose. When you have speed and you have a lot of guys that can cover in different spots, your ability to hang in there and cover longer while you're bringing pressure enhances integrity."

Versatility is also the name of the game for the Bears.

Director of college scouting Breck Ackley said the Bears were looking for two safeties who can play deep and near the line of scrimmage while also being able to play the run. That enables Allen to be "more multiple" on the defensive side of the ball.

"When you look at the way you want your defense to play, you want to be able to play with two guys that can both play high and low, both fill the run on both sides," Ackley said. "There's really not a weakness because they can both do everything. It allows [Allen] to be much more multiple. It allows us to put multiple players in the best position because of what those guys can both do."

Along with all of Thieneman's physical traits, the Bears also loved his character, which Poles said is "off the charts."

"The feedback we got was incredible," Poles added. "He's a very similar type person/player combination to what Colston was. The work ethic, that passion for ball was off the charts. Really happy with the type of person we're bringing in."

If Thieneman's college career and projected fit with the Bears is any indication, this pick will turn out to be a home run for Chicago.