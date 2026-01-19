For one fleeting moment on Sunday night, it looked like the Chicago Bears had done it again. Down seven points in the closing seconds of the Divisional round game, the Bears faced a fourth-and-four at the 14-yard line of the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple pass rushers immediately pressured Caleb Williams, forcing him to scramble backwards, a throwback to his worst tendencies from college.

Finding himself back near the Chicago logo at midfield, Williams heaved the ball into the endzone and into the waiting arms of Cole Kmet. Against all odds, Williams forced overtime with the wildest throw of the year, and that's saying something considering the highlight reel season he put together.

However, the clock finally struck midnight on Chicago's Cinderella run. A series of overtime miscues led to a heartbreaking Divisional round loss and the end of the season. Nevertheless, fans and analysts across the NFL world have seen enough: Caleb Williams is the real deal. He's far from a finished product, but in the words of ESPN's Daniel Jeremiah, he is the most fun watch in the NFL.

Caleb is easily the most fun watch in the NFL. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 19, 2026

Caleb Williams will make this team a playoff contender in 2026

Some critics and fans of division rivals have already pointed to Chicago's "luck" this season as reason to believe that 2026 won't be quite as fun, but that's hogwash. Don't forget that the Bears also had horrendous injury luck, especially on defense. In their Week 12 game against Pittsburgh, Chicago had only five of 11 defensive starters on the field. They may negatively regress in some areas, like takeaways, but there will be positive regression in others.

Also, the Bears have Caleb Williams, and he's not going anywhere. Bill Simmons, founder of The Ringer sports media company, talked about Williams on his podcast after the game and declared this season to be "a massive win" for Chicago's quarterback. Far from being a disappointment or a bust, Williams has shown what dizzying heights he's capable of reaching.

“There’s nobody like him.”



Despite the loss, @BillSimmons believes this season has been a massive win for Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/4gvVYsNWiG — The Ringer (@ringer) January 19, 2026

A lot will change for this team between now and the 2026 NFL season. Some impending free agents will sign with new teams, and the Bears may already be about to lose one key member of the coaching staff. As Ben Johnson and several players said after the game, success in the NFL can never be taken for granted.

With Williams on the team, however, the Bears will always have a puncher's chance. Remember, this was just Year 1 of the Williams-Johnson era, and he already showed tremendous improvement as a quarterback. If this is the worst that Williams will ever be for the Bears, then a long era in the sun seems just around the corner.

