Caleb Williams forces overtime with the wildest throw of the year

Even before the Chicago Bears hosted the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, there were signs that Caleb Williams already runs Chicago. Now you may as well crown him the king of the city. Williams connected on one of the wildest, most unlikely fourth-down throws you'll ever see in your life, scoring a touchdown to tie the game and force overtime with the season on the line.

HOW IN THE WORLD!!! pic.twitter.com/N4LhcTs6Xn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 19, 2026

The play was blown up almost immediately. With three Rams defenders in hot pursuit, Williams appeared to revert to his wort tendencies in college: running backwards without a plan. That never works in the NFL. Everyone said that Williams wouldn't be able to get away with that in the pros. So much for all that.

And how about some props for Cole Kmet? The veteran tight end has been largely sidelined by the emergence of rookie phenom Colston Loveland, but he hauled in perhaps the most important catch of his career, and it was not easy. In the snow and wind with tight coverage, Kmet still kept his focus and made a big play for his quarterback and his team.

We have seen Williams do this time and time again this season, and it still blows our minds every time we see his wizardry at work. Just last week, his fourth-and-eight throw to Rome Odunze in the Bears' unbelievable comeback victory over the Packers looked like it would be the best throw of his career. Just eight days later, he has already topped himself.

Now in overtime, Chicago's defense stepped up big time and forced a three-and-out from Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Caleb Williams and the offense is driving down the field, only needing a field goal to win the game and advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 2010 season.

If the Bears can finish the job and send the Rams back home to California, this throw from Williams will go down as one of the greatest plays in Chicago Bears history.

