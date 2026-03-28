Ohio State prospect Makes Bold Statement About Bears' Interest in 2026 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears need help along the interior of their defensive line, and more specifically, they need someone who can play the run.

Chicago finished with the sixth-worst run defense in the NFL last season and starters Grady Jarrett (44.5) and Gervon Dexter (44.0) both posted putrid run defense grades, per Pro Football Focus.

When it comes to adding a run-defense upgrade in free agency, the pickings are slim at this stage, so the Bears' best option for more help may come in the 2026 NFL draft.

One player the Bears definitely have their eyes on is Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald.

In fact, McDonald has even gone as far as to say he believes he's the Bears' No. 1 target with the No. 25 overall pick.

“They’ve talked to me a lot,” McDonald said, according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m their No. 1 guy. That’s what I feel like. They seem very excited to get me up there. They say they like how I play and they like my motor. I play all four quarters, and I’m relentless.”

McDonald is a perfect fit for Bears

McDonald would be just what the doctor ordered for Chicago, as he's widely viewed as the best interior run defender in the draft.

In 2025, McDonald posted an elite 92.0 in run defense, per PFF, and tallied a whopping 33 defensive stops. The Ohio State star showed some pass-rush prowess, also, with four sacks.

McDonald isn't lacking confidence, either. He believes his exceptional power is what makes him a difference-maker.

“I’m just a powerful player,” McDonald said. “You know what you’re going to get out of me. I’m the strongest guy on the defense, and I’m a natural. Football comes easy for me.”

The Bears are set to host McDonald for a visit ahead of the draft, where they'll get a closer look at the promising prospect.

When putting it all together, we'd peg McDonald as one of the top targets for the Bears in the first round.