Bears DT Gervon Dexter Must Shake 'Overrated' Label in Crucial Contract Year

If you look at the stat sheet for Chicago Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and see the six sacks (and 11 sacks in total since 2024) he posted in 225, you would assume he's on a trajectory to becoming one of the better interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

However, if you only take that into account, you would fall into the trap of overrating Dexter, something NFL analyst John Frascella clearly isn't doing.

Frascella listed the most overrated player for every team in the NFL going into the 2026 campaign and named Dexter as the choice for the Bears.

Why Gervon Dexter is overrated

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Nobody would dispute that six sacks and 38 pressures are both impressive numbers for an interior defender like Dexter. In fact, those totals ranked top 10 and top 20, respectively, among players at his position in 2025.

The problem is that Dexter leaves a lot to be desired in what is yet another important category for interior defenders: stopping the run.

Dexter's best season in that area came in 2024, when he posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.3, which is only average, at best.

But that showing is sandwiched in between seasons in which the former second-round pick tallied 36.2 in 2023 and 44.0 in 2025. What makes Dexter's weakness more concerning is the fact that Dexter's running mate, Grady Jarrett, was putrid against the run last season, also (44.5).

That's why we expected the Bears to make a big addition on the inside this offseason, yet the team only added Neville Gallimore, who is just as bad against the run as Dexter and Jarrett, and waited until the sixth round to draft one.

Safe to say, Bears fans are disappointed at this approach and there isn't much hope for Chicago's run defense in 2026.

How Gervon Dexter can shed overrated label

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This is a crucial year for Dexter, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

If Dexter wants to land the lucrative, long-term deal he's obviously going to be seeking from the Bears or another team in free agency next year, he's got to put it all together. He can do that by showing he can play the run as or almost as effectively as he gets after the quarterback.

Teams simply aren't going to shell out big money for an interior defender who can only do one of two important things well, let alone an interior defender who is a complete liability in one of those areas.

Dexter's ability to improve against the run will not only help his future prospects, it'll also aid the Bears' defense, which will be the difference between Chicago simply being a playoff contender or a Super Bowl contender in 2026.