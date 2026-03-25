Why Kayden McDonald's Halas Hall Visit Can Be Exception to Bears' Rule

The player most often named as an obvious Bears draft pick back in January has now visited twice with them, and it's worth wondering how he stands their eyes.

It should be apparent already that they have interest in Ohio State's Kayden McDonald but the real connection they have to him through other means could supply them with the knowledge on a player they really need for a decision.

McDonald had a 30 visit to Halas Hall, according to Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI, and this follows upon the formal interview he had with them at the combine. He told Melo he has had visits with the Rams, Chargers, Ravens, Cardinals, Bengals, Broncos, Vikings, Panthers, Colts and Steelers besides the Bears.

McDonald's play style is something the Bears could definitely use, considering their defense finished 27th and 28th against the run in the last two seasons after they had been No. 1 in 2023.

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald says he will be taking a Top 30 visit with the Chicago Bears after meeting with them at the Scouting Combine. 👀



How would we feel if the Bears pick McDonald at 25? 🤔 https://t.co/aEPpaOdwBR pic.twitter.com/CFH6MHjc3l — Bearsszn (@bearszn) March 24, 2026

"I'm that type of guy, I welcome double teams," McDonald told reporters at the scouting combine. "I command double teams and I'm going to free up the linebackers and whatever team decides to get me, that's what you're going to get."

Ohio State's pro day is slated for Wednesday, although it's uncertain what McDonald will do there.

At 6-foot-2, 326 pounds, McDonald did the field drills at the combine but did not run the 40. He's not really prototype size for the Dennis Allen scheme, but that doesn't mean he lacks the combination of quickness and strength needed to play it.

.@OhioStateFB DT Kayden McDonald is the most physical defender in the 2026 NFL Draft.



Elite run defender had 9(!) TFLs in 2025.



👉 @KMac_DT joins NFL Draft On SI for an exclusive pre-draft conversation: https://t.co/20yX6NIdWc — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 24, 2026

The fact the Bears have had him to Halas Hall tends to suggest he wouldn't be drafted by them, based on last year. Bears offensive coach line coach Dan Roushar, appearing on the Foster Swift Sports Talk podcast, described the Bears' use of 30 visits as a way to check out issues they might have with players more than an indicator they might draft someone.

“The more concerns there are, the less clean they are, the more work you have to do after the process," Roushar said.

Interesting context from Dan Roushar on the 30 visits.



The more concerns there are and the less clean they are the more work you have to do. You bring them in for a 30 visit.



Last year the Bears drafted zero players of their reported 30 visits. #Bears #ChicagoBears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/ry8vV2DKOX — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 22, 2026

The Bears did not draft a player who had a 30 visit last year.

Roushar said he prefers getting info on players from someone he might know at the college who worked with a player or was close to the player.

Ben Johnson, himself, has the connection to find out what they really want to know about McDonald's personality and approach to the game. The Ohio State defensive coordinator is Matt Patricia, the former Detroit Lions head coach who hired Johnson as an assistant prior to the Dan Campbell era. The two are good friends.

The Bears draft philosophy shifted when Ben Johnson showed up. So much of their 30 visits and focus has changed. Judging by their last draft class, it’s for the better. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 23, 2026

Regardless of this, there haven't been many complaints about McDonald reported by anyone. He sounds like a coach's dream.

"I believe I'm the best defensive tackle in this draft class," McDonald told the combine. "Really pride myself on being consistent, competitive, holding my teammates accountable and I put it all together working on my diet and just staying consistent. Just doing what I got to do."

In this case, with the Bears already able to gain as much knowledge as they need on this player, might they use the visit for other purposes and actually draft someone they brought to Halas Hall?

It's an unknown because one offseason of 30 visits is not much to go on. Perhaps they take a different approach this year because they already know plenty about McDonald.

X: BearsOnSI