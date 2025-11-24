PFF grades are in: Here's who led the Chicago Bears offense in Week 12 vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears did it again. Ben Johnson's squad won another one-score game, this time over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-28, to improve their record to 8-3.

Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense did their part to help an beat-up defense hold off the Steelers' ground attack. Williams threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns in another interception-free performance.

However, despite putting up good stats in his box score, Williams wasn't Pro Football Focus's highest-graded Chicago Bears on offense.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

He wasn't even in the top five.

Instead, PFF's grades tilted heavily in favor of the Bears' offensive line, with guard Jonah Jackson leading the way with a 76.5 grade. Jackson exited the game with an eye injury after 45 snaps, but his body of work before his exit was good enough to lead the way.

One of the more pleasant surprises from Week 12's win over the Steelers was the performance of second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, who had his most extensive action as a pro. He was the Bears' second-highest graded player on offense with a 75.0, which included a near-elite mark of 84.6 in pass protection. It was the kind of performance that could keep him in the starting lineup for a while.

Left guard Joe Thuney had the third-highest grade. He finished Week 12 with a 73.7, which included a 79.9 in pass protection. Thuney has been one of the best all-around players this season and continues to prove on a weekly basis that Ryan Poles' decision to trade for him was a stroke of brilliance.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

And how about rookie running back Kyle Monangai? His 12 carries for 48 yards and one touchdown earned him a 72.4 grade and the fourth-highest PFF mark on the team. It was pretty clear during the Chicago Bears' win that Monangai was the most effective running back on the team. Veteran D'Andre Swift finished the game with just 15 yards on eight carries and lost a fumble. It was the kind of game that would cause Johnson to lose faith in Swift, making it more likely the rookie seventh-round pick will be a bigger factor on offense in the weeks to come.

Another rookie, wideout Luther Burden III, rounded out PFF's top five Bears players on offense with his 71.5 grade.