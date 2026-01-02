Now Bears have two offensive line starters on the injury report

Something positive the Bears have always been able to say about this revamped offensive lines how well they've answered the bell.

They were missing Darnell Wright for one start and then last week their right tackle was looking at an absence due to illness, but by game day he flew out on his own and was there to play in Santa Clara.

The have had only a lineup change at left tackle otherwise, and it was based on performance with Ozzy Trapilo taking over as left tackle starter Nov. 23 against the Steelers.

Now, for the first time, they're potentially looking at two missing starters. Trapilo was limited for practice for the second straight day due to knee and quad injuries. If he couldn't go on Sunday, or the Bears decided to be safe about it and preserve an injured starter for a playoff game next week, then Theo Benedet would get the start there after six starts there earlier this season.

The other situation popped up at Thursday's practice. Right guard Jonah Jackson is the latest Bears player to miss practice due to illness. Jackson had not been on the injured list for Wednesday's walk-through.

The Bears do have guard Luke Newman back from injured reserve now and veteran journeyman guard/tackle Jordan McFadden is on the 53-man roster. Newman has been in on 25 plays of offense this season and made appearances on special teams in nine games. McFadden has been in six games, all but one of his 26 plays coming on special teams.

Jonah Jackson is back to his 2021/2022 levels of play and it has been a treat to watch this year. Not many guards are as explosive and nimble as he is. Him + Wright have been awesome in the run game this year. pic.twitter.com/MmaQrkHO16 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 10, 2025

At this point, it looks like the regular-season finale could test the line as they try to make sure they're ready for postseason play.

There were two upgrades on the report. DB Josh Blackwell (shoulder) and wide receiver Luther Burden III (quad) both went through full practices after being listed as partial participants on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) both missed practice for a second straight day.

Remember when Rome Odunze BURNED Trevon Diggs?



He will fit right in with the Packers defense.

pic.twitter.com/vKRHwo0L2U — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) December 31, 2025

Defensive back Nick McCloud is their other ill player, and he continues to work back. He was at practice Thursday on a limited basis.

Detroit got good news as Amon-Ra St. Brown was able to join practice on a limited basis despite knee and ankle injuries after being listed as out on Wednesday.

Full Lions injury report pic.twitter.com/v6hgiTUEId — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 1, 2026

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill (abdomen), tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) and offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist) all remained out of practice.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone (concussion), offensive lineman Kayode Awosika (illness), safety Thomas Harper (concussion) and guard Christian Mahogany (illness) all were upgraded to limited practices after not being available on Wednesday. Defensive back Avonte Maddox was upgradd to a full practice after being limited Wednesday.

Tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder/illness) and tackle Giovanni Manu (knee) remain limited.

