PFF's Latest Ranking Validates One of the Chicago Bears' Smartest 2025 Moves

When the Chicago Bears signed Drew Dalman to a three-year deal last offseason, the move was met with excitement by fans who had become used to the center as an annual plague. With Dalman, Bears fans entered the 2025 season with a feeling of stability at one of the game's most important positions.

Now, after his first year in Chicago, Pro Football Focus has ranked Dalman among the top 10 centers in the NFL, slotting him at No. 8, and it's easy to see why.

Dalman didn't just upgrade the position for the Bears. He played every offensive snap and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. For offensive linemen, availability and consistency matter. And in an offense built around Caleb Williams and his continued development, the guy making the protection calls is critical.

Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman (52) practices against the New Orleans Saints. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

PFF noted that Dalman "struggled in pass protection" relative to the elite tier, but he earned a career-best 67.3 pass-blocking grade. Sure, he allowed 31 pressures, which was tied for third-most at the position. It's an area he can improve in 2026.

But let's focus on the positive: Dalman's run blocking.

Bears' Drew Dalman among top run-blockers of 2025

According to PFF, Dalman posted the sixth-lowest defeated rate among centers (11.8%). He was eighth-best in zone blocking, and Pro Football Focus' sixth-overall run-blocking center (88.2 grade).

The Chicago Bears leaned heavily on their run game in 2025, and Dalman's performance was a big reason why D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai had so much success. He consistently opened cutback lanes because of his athleticism and IQ as a blocker.

For Drew Dalman to become an elite center, he'll need to improve in pass protection. But considering how unstable the Bears' offensive line has been in previous seasons, his impact in 2025 can't be overstated.

In fact, it feels like he should've been ranked higher on this list.

Dalman made good on his three-year, $42 million contract. He'll be a foundational piece of the Chicago Bears' offense moving forward.